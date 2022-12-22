Clinch's Flight Control Awarded Digiday's Best Marketing Automation Platform

Flight Control Makes the Process of Conceiving, Planning, and Running Complex Campaigns Easy by Unifying All Activity Into One Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, has been awarded Digiday's Best Marketing Automation Platform . The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing, and this year, highlighted Clinch for their Flight Control platform.

Built to solve major challenges facing the advertising industry, Flight Control offers an intuitive platform that reduces complexity and makes activating digital campaigns - from strategy, to creative personalization, to smart ad serving - drag & drop simple.

Advertisers today are tasked with conceiving, planning and running complex campaigns across several disparate platforms, each with their own varying levels of integration, requirements and measurements. Flight Control utilizes proprietary Artificial Intelligence to enable a single workflow for all channels and activations, that eliminates issues that stem from fragmented collaboration and platforms that aren't inherently built for advertising.

"We're excited to receive this prestigious award in such a competitive category," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "Diving head-first into new technologies and adapting to meet the needs of the digital media industry has always been our top priority. We built Flight Control for agencies and brand advertising teams to offer the first truly intuitive UI for creating, managing and maintaining campaigns across all paid media channels with as little friction as possible. Offering the customization and flexibility to seamlessly integrate with any partner stack enables us to deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency to both creative and media teams."

Campaigns run through Flight Control save on average 3-4+ days of setup time, with human error rates reduced to zero and activation time in trafficking reduced by 30%. Agencies who use Flight Control report drastically increasing the share of budget devoted to DCO/personalization, which consistently reports higher performance on metrics like ROAS over traditional campaigns.

Flight Control is available as a SaaS platform (the first of its kind) or managed service, enabling complex data-driven personalized ad campaigns, smart ad serving, and consumer intelligence across all channels.

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

