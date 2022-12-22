COMPUTERWORLD NAMES CURITY, A CHENMED COMPANY, AMONG THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK IN IT"

Annual Survey Spotlights Excellence Across Industries

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curity, a ChenMed company and a leading healthcare technology provider, has been named to Foundry's Computerworld's list of "2023 Best Places to Work in IT" and one of the top companies for diversity. This award recognizes organizations that challenge their IT teams while offering great benefits and compensation to employees. This is the second year in a row a ChenMed company has made the list.

"With our innovative tech, we're not just transforming health care, we're saving lives." Jack O'Hara , Curity CIO

In the latest ranking, Curity placed among the top 20 midsized companies, defined as organizations with 1,001 to 4,999 employees. It was also ranked as a top 10 midsized company for diversity, a category that evaluates how companies demonstrate excellence in advancing workforce diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among so many other prominent organizations," said Jack O'Hara, Chief Information Officer at Curity. "With our innovative tech, we're not just transforming health care, we're saving lives. What we do enables some of the best primary care doctors and their teams to deliver value-based care that helps people on Medicare live their best lives and remain independent longer. This honor shows that we are also providing some of the brightest IT professionals incredible opportunities to thrive, grow, advance and truly make a difference by doing meaningful and inspiring work."

The annual "Best Places to Work in IT" listing showcases the organizations that excel at keeping their employees engaged and loyal with compensation, training, and access to hot technologies. Computerworld conducts a comprehensive questionnaire that evaluates benefits, career development opportunities, diversity, training, and retention.

"It would be impossible to scale the ChenMed model and keep the same level of excellence without the innovations and dedication of our Curity team," explained Christopher Chen, M.D., ChenMed CEO. "Because ChenMed is transforming health care, we also needed to transform all the technology that supports continuity of care for our patients and allows our care teams to stay on top of all the areas we help our patients. This means not only medications, but also rideshares to and from appointments, health plan claim data, primary care clinical data, hospital records, follow-up care, and more."

The new list of "Best Places to Work in IT 2023" spotlights a diverse group of companies and organizations, including:

Technology leaders – CDW, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and Red Hat

Financial services icons – Navy Federal Credit Union, Fannie Mae, and FINRA

Healthcare/hospital systems – Cedars-Sinai, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta , and Kaiser Permanente

"Adapting to a 'new normal' has put additional demands on IT organizations at companies of all sizes. This year's winning companies have stepped up with increased IT staffing and a variety of innovative professional development opportunities. The result of these efforts is that not only are IT staffs engaged and productive, but the entire business benefits from IT's ability to support evolving workplace models and changing business and customer needs," said Rob O'Regan, Global Director, Content Strategy, Foundry. "Importantly, this year's award winners are laser-focused on diversity initiatives to expand the IT talent pool and promote workplace diversity and inclusion."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Foundry's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training, and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately-owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 120 senior medical centers in 15 states. Twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, named one of Fortune's "Change the World" companies, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth.

About Curity™

Curity is a leading healthcare technology company that empowers organizations to deliver world-class value-based care. A ChenMed company, Curity provides actionable insights and tools that enable primary care physicians and their teams to achieve the best outcomes for their patients. Named one of the Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld, Curity's technology is the foundation of nationally recognized value-based care medical groups including Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website, strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

