EV Charging Leader Qmerit Facilitates Broader Adoption of EVs

Reports "Seminal Year" to Foster "New Ecosystem" Supporting EV Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle (EV) sales are surging; the U.S. EV charging market "could grow nearly tenfold by 2030"; and EV charging pioneer Qmerit is not only positioned well to ride the wave of this explosive growth but to be pivotal in making it happen.

Qmerit Logo (PRNewsfoto/QMerit) (PRNewswire)

Qmerit, the Distributed Workforce Management leader for electrification, provides solutions for home and business EV charging and related electrification technologies. The company is reporting 2022 as a seminal year as it continues forging a new ecosystem – encompassing automakers, dealers, car buyers, fleet operators, utilities, electricians, homeowners and commercial/multifamily properties – to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel systems. Qmerit's contractor network is North America's premier certified, vetted and trained electrification workforce.

In 2022, among other achievements, Qmerit:

Opened up new paths to help EV buyers get started with home charging. Through partnership programs launched in 2022, EV buyers can now connect to Qmerit's simple, safe charging installation services through auto dealerships, utility companies and aftermarket parts providers such as NAPA .

Completed thousands of EV charging installations for home-based fleet drivers across the U.S. and Canada , achieving an industry leading 84 Net Promoter Score, through partnerships with leading corporate fleet managers.

Laid the groundwork to expand EV charging capabilities at workplaces and multifamily dwellings in 2023 by rolling out turnkey charging solutions for commercial properties. This initiative will complement Qmerit's work to accelerate the adoption of home EV chargers—further diversifying and bulking up the nation's charging infrastructure.

Facilitated and processed automaker incentives covering home charging installation costs for thousands of EV buyers. By supporting and streamlining their incentive programs, Qmerit helps EV makers overcome potential buyers' charging concerns—a key barrier to purchase—through delivery of a seamless customer experiences.

Addressed the projected shortfall of skilled electricians needed to support a 2023 EV boom by partnering with the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP). This collaboration expands access to the curriculum and testing needed for EVITP certification by making them available through Qmerit's installer resource center.

Launched a special program for utility companies enabling them to offer Qmerit's EV charging installation services to their customers. These partnerships could also create breakthroughs in relieving pressure from the grid and giving utilities greater flexibility to respond to demand surges.

Simplified the historically dizzying process EV buyers must go through to identify and secure home charging incentives from utilities and governments. Qmerit accomplished this by integrating available public incentives nationwide into its price estimating process for home charging installation services.

Advanced the ability of commercial property owners to profit from their EV charging systems by developing a pilot program in California enabling them to monetize Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits issued by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Qmerit further expanded the capabilities of its digital platform that matches electrical service trade labor needs nationally with qualified, certified, and available contractors. In 2022, our matching algorithm removed friction and increased speed of delivering over 30,000 additional electrification-related service transactions in Q4 alone.

"America is at an inflection point as we transition from 100-year-old internal combustion engines to clean energy alternative transportation. Success will require not just mass production of EVs but concurrent robust investments that will facilitate their adoption," said Qmerit CEO and founder Tracy K. Price. "Sustainable energy systems simply cannot be sustained without creating sustainable infrastructure. The benefits of doing so will have a multiplier effect beyond the customer-halo impact of electric vehicle ownership."

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. Qmerit boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Samantha Graham, samantha.graham@qmerit.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qmerit