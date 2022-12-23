NetEase Media Brings Epic World Cup Final into Heated Discussion among Fans in China with Argentina and France Partnership

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Media, the well-established internet media platform of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), today announced viewership and engagement numbers for exclusive content from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Champion Argentina and finalist, France. NetEase Media served as the exclusive online media partner in China for both the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and French Football Federation (FFF). The partnership brought bespoke contents including behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive player and coach interviews and the latest news to Chinese fans across a series of media outlets.

The portfolio of new, innovative contents has aroused heated discussions, with 70 trending topics and over 2.7 billion page views across leading media platforms in China throughout the 2022 World Cup competition. On NetEase News, its self-owned news application and a primary outlet for the partnership, users have spent over 1 million hours in total visiting schedule, scores, team portfolio and other contents for 40 million times under the World Cup column. Among them, over 2,200 news, articles, photos, or videos have driven 1.3 billion displays and over 6 million interactions under the column. In addition, the company has produced exclusive interviews with Argentina Manager, Lionel Scaloni, Goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez; and Didier Deschamps, manager for France, and French players Aurélien Tchouaméni, Olivier Giroud and Raphaël Varane, delivering their aspirations for the game and gratitude towards the support of their Chinese fans.

As a well-established Chinese internet media platform, NetEase Media has been dedicated to building cooperation in large scale sports-events, such as the Olympic Games for years. This marked the third consecutive FIFA World Cup where NetEase Media partnered with premier national teams, and is the second time that a NetEase partner won the competition (France 2018).

Media Enquiries for NetEase Media

Li Ruohan

NetEase, Inc.

Tel:(+86) 571-8985-2668

globalpr@service.netease.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

View original content:

SOURCE NetEase Media