InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Improve Dental Hygiene in Children (FED-2435)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to improve dental hygiene in children," said an inventor from Bremerton, Wash., "so I invented the ANI-FLOSS. My idea would make it fun for kids to floss."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way of cleaning the teeth and gums. It makes the cleaning process more fun for children and encourages young persons to develop good dental hygiene, which could last a lifetime. This device would be safer for children compared to standard spooled dental floss products. Made of biodegradable materials to contribute to an eco-friendly product it is easy to use, convenient and functional.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

