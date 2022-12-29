InventHelp Inventor Develops New Educational Model of the Heart (FED-2444)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I wanted to create an educational tool to show my daughters how blood flows through the heart," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented the HEART IN A BOX. My design provides an accurate visual depiction of the way that blood is pumped through the heart, and how the oxygen-poor blood is prevented from mixing with the oxygen-rich blood."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique model of the heart to demonstrate the circulation of blood through the chambers and vessels. In doing so, it offers an alternative to simple drawings and three-dimensional plastic models. As a result, it enhances education and it helps the user comprehend and retain the presented information more fully. The invention features a step-by-step and hands-on design that is easy to use so it is ideal for healthcare settings, schools, and home use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

