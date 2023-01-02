The 1st Annual "Top Pharmaceutical Patient Advocacy Teams" As Rated by Patient Advocates Ex-US

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice is excited to announce the first ever Top Overall Pharmaceutical Patient Advocacy Organizations in the Ex-US Market as we enter the new year. The Advocate's mission is to keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision making by elevating the voice of the patient's loudest supporters, the patient advocacy organizations (PAOs). The Advocate elevates the voice of the Patient Advocate to the pharmaceutical manufacturers who aim to work "hand-in-hand" with PAOs to drive better patient outcomes. With their latest syndicated report, The Advocate provides this new metric eagerly desired by its subscribers. The ranking was completed by assigning point values for placing within the top 5 for each of the 5 stack-ranked categories—a feat that requires intense commitment by the pharmaceutical advocacy teams on its own. The Advocate then pooled the total points earned by each organization to generate the overall scores shown below:

Stack ranking pharmaceutical companies in thier advocacy organization support in Canada, Europe, Asia & Latin America. (PRNewswire)

In first place with a cumulative score of 16 out of a total 20 points is Novartis, followed by Genentech, known Ex-US by it's parent company name, Roche with 11 overall points, Pfizer rounding out the top 3 with 10 points and Astellas in a close 4th with 9 total points.

It's important to note, each of the organizations included in the list above won at least one top 5 ranking in each of The Advocate's five key categories. That in itself is a huge accomplishment for these organizations.

However, The Advocate Notes, "we acclaim our top 4 overall Pharmaceutical Advocacy Teams and commend runners up, AstraZeneca in 5th overall with 8 points Takeda in 6th with 3 points, & Bayer, along with Janssen, the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson in 7th with 2 points. This was an exciting year as we undertook our 2nd annual investigation of patient advocacy work by the pharmaceutical community, and we look forward to bringing forth this metric in future years," noted Matt Toresco, Editor-in-Chief of the syndicated market research program.

The Advocate would like to congratulate each of these organizations for the great feedback they received from the respondents in the 2022 Ex-US data set fielded by The Advocate Supporting the Patient Voice. Matt Toresco has noted that The Advocate is currently fielding its US focused report in & his organization looks forward to providing the results to all stakeholders as soon as possible in 2023.

Feel free to reach out to The Advocate with any questions about their data or if you would like to discuss how they developed their overall findings. You can reach out to the team at The Advocate at theadvocate@thebrooksgrouponline.com or through their website at https://theadvocatepatientvoice.com.

The Advocate, working together with patient advocacy, professional associations/societies and pharmaceutical companies, hand-in-hand. (PRNewswire)

The Advocate: Supporting The Patient Voice (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Advocate: Supporting the Patient Voice