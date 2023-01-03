Dimlux Unveils a Fully Customizable LED Grow Light Positioned to Take the Industry by Storm!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimlux Lighting's newest product offering has raised the bar for LED Grow Lights – the Xtreme Series LED Grow Light. These fixtures are available in 500w, 750w, and 1000w configurations and can be purchased with or without a far-red spectrum.

High Photon Output & Efficacy

Dimlux's 1000W LED fixture can produce over 2000 μmol m-2 s-1 at the canopy – about as much as high-noon sun in the middle of summer. High light output equals larger flowers. Clocking in at over 2.9 μmol/J photon efficacy, Dimlux's 1000W LED grow light is one of the most efficient full-spectrum lights available.

Why Far Red?

Studies have shown that combining red and far-red increases the photosynthetic rate beyond the sum of the individual contributions. Higher photosynthetic rates mean larger flowers. Many growers swear that there is a link between more red light in their spectrum and larger flowers. While the science is still out, this fixture will allow growers to begin to properly test this theory.

Spectral Tunability

The white and red(s) LED channels can be controlled independently allowing the grower to change the spectrum of light the plants are receiving. The Xtreme LED fixtures offer significantly more red light than any other LED grow light. They can be tuned from a 1:1 to more than 1:10 blue-to-red ratio (but not recommended to exceed 1:4.5). While other tunable fixtures can technically achieve these same ratios, it would require substantially turning down the white LEDs resulting in a severe decrease to the total output.

Doppler Radar Proximity Sensor

When working at night growers typically use green lights to not break the night cycle. With the aid of the built-in Doppler radar, each fixture can automatically turn on green working night lights when the grower is nearby, and off when the grower moves away.

Patented Design Secondary Optics

Dimlux's proprietary secondary optic design focuses light on the canopy rather than on the walls or aisles of your grow. They provide a hard covering for emitter protection and they can be properly cleaned. DID YOU KNOW? Dirty LEDs can lose a significant amount of their output – greater than 10% in many cases.

Learn more about the Xtreme Series LED Grow Lights. Dimlux Lighting is exclusively distributed in North America by Global Garden.

