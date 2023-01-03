INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® PIVOTS WITH THE RELEASE OF NEW FRIENDS MANHATTAN HAZELNUT MOCHA CREAMER

In Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and inspired by one of Central Perk's Coffee Offerings, the Creamer Brings a Taste of the Orange Couch to Life

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the fountain and pop open the umbrellas! International Delight, one of the country's leading coffee creamer brands, is transporting coffee lovers from their kitchen tables to the most iconic orange couch in sitcom history with NEW limited-edition FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Inspired by Central Perk's Manhattan Mocha coffee, which eagle eye FRIENDS superfans may have spotted on the famed coffee shop's chalkboard menu, the boldly flavored creamer features hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan. One sip and you'll be thinking: Hazelnut? Good. Mocha? Gooood.

Could this news BE any better?! Yes! On shelves now nationwide, International Delight's new FRIENDS-themed creamer is also available in a Zero Sugar variety. This creamer is the perfect company if you're ON A BREAK… a coffee break, that is.

"FRIENDS is one of the most iconic and most-watched TV shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations our consumers will love, the choice to create a creamer flavor inspired by FRIENDS couldn't have been any clearer," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Delight. "As Americans are looking to recreate their favorite coffeehouse experiences at home more and more, International Delight Hazelnut Mocha creamer is Central Perk approved."

FRIENDS Hazelnut Mocha marks International Delight's third limited-edition creamer collaboration with Warner Bros. in just two years. In December 2020, the beloved creamer brand released a seasonal line of creamers inspired by Buddy the Elf™ from the classic holiday movie, Elf. And just this year, International Delight debuted Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel creamer, with the iconic Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory as its muse. With new FRIENDS Hazelnut Mocha, International Delight continues to prove its leadership in both flavor mashups and relevant pop-culture offerings.

Both bottles of Hazelnut Mocha creamer feature show-inspired iconography, include the Central Perk sign and silhouettes of everyone's favorite six friends on a purple backdrop – matching the paint color in the girls' apartment. It's almost too beautiful to drink! Almost.

International Delight FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamers are available in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.99 at major retailers nationwide for a limited time only. So, put on your apartment pants, grab your lobster and get this exciting new creamer now before it's gone in a New York minute!

Visit International Delight's website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Twitter and make sure you know we know you know about all of the brand's latest and beloved mainstay creamer flavors. There's no telling what International Delight will PIVOT to next.

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Creamer Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

