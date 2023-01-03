Open Doors International announces Lisa Pearce as the new CEO of Open Doors U.S. Office

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Doors, which for more than 65 years has supported persecuted Christians worldwide and awakened the global church to "strengthen what remains," has appointed Lisa Pearce as Interim CEO of the U.S. national base. Pearce assumes the role immediately following the departure of the previous CEO, David Curry, who is now heading up a separate unaffiliated organization.

The mission & vision of Open Doors remain unchanged under the leadership of U.S. national base Interim CEO Lisa Pearce .

"The persecuted church is a gift to the global church," said Pearce. "Together we are the body of Christ, and we are meant to be connected. They have much to teach us, as well as desperately needing our prayers and support. And I am passionate about freedom of religion – that anyone, wherever they live, should have the right to choose any faith or none. That is part of what it means to be human, and we all need to do all we can to protect that freedom."

Today Open Doors is a global ministry working in over 70 Field countries and 24 support countries. The mission and vision of Open Doors remain unchanged – fully dedicated to the calling of its late founder Brother Andrew to serve persecuted Christians. Open Doors works with churches and local partners to provide Bibles, Christian materials, training, livelihood skills and advocacy and aims to encourage and raise up people in every nation to pray, support and speak up for Christians around the world who suffer for their faith.

"Open Doors' ministry is rooted in our world-class research and most importantly the realities of both the visible and the underground church," says Pearce. "This is thanks to 65 years of courageous and often perilous work by brothers and sisters in the most dangerous countries to be a Christian. We have always done whatever is necessary to be present with the most persecuted Christians – to carry their burdens, to pray with them and encourage them and let them know they are not forgotten. That commitment is unwavering."

Pearce began her career in business development working for Reuters and Virgin Media before joining Open Doors. She previously served as CEO and Board Member of Open Doors UK and Ireland before moving into leadership with the global team to serve as Chief Development and Advocacy Officer. In that role, Pearce traveled extensively to volatile regions, including Sudan's Nuba Mountains at the height of the region's violence, to encourage and support persecuted Christians. She also met with UK prime ministers and leaders to advocate for persecuted Christians worldwide, particularly raising the visibility and voices of persecuted women.

Under Pearce's leadership, Open Doors US will partner closely with Open Doors International, the world's largest network serving the persecuted church. Open Doors US will continue to strengthen its support for persecuted Christians globally, including through the annual World Watch List, which unveils seismic changes in religious freedom conditions worldwide.

The 30th anniversary of the World Watch List will be released on Jan. 18; Lisa Pearce and the founder of the list and former Open Doors global field director will present the key findings of this ground-breaking and authoritative research – along with key Field staff. For more information, visit OpenDoorsUS.org.

