La Brea Bakery Closes Flagship Los Angeles and Downtown Disney Café locations to focus on thriving La Brea Bakery Artisan Bread business in grocery

La Brea Bakery Café locations closed permanently on January 9th; the company is supporting employees through the transition process and turning business focus to grocery stores.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Brea Bakery Café locations in Los Angeles and Downtown Disney District in Anaheim closed permanently this morning. The company has made the strategic decision to exit the restaurant business and continue its focus on growing the La Brea Bakery business through retail grocery and foodservice locations. Employees at the Los Angeles and Downtown Disney Café locations were informed of the closures on January 9th, 2023, while the Aspire Bakeries Human Resources team began working directly with employees that are impacted by the closures to ease the transition.

"We are so thankful and hold a tremendous amount of appreciation for our employees, and for our customers who have frequented La Brea Bakery Café over the years. Our flagship Café location on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles is where the La Brea Bakery magic started 34 years ago. These humble beginnings are an integral part of the brand history, and we will forever be grateful to the local community for their support over the years," said Tyson Yu, CEO of Aspire Bakeries, which owns La Brea Bakery. "While we will no longer be operating the Cafés in Los Angeles or at Disneyland Resort, you can still find our delicious La Brea Bakery artisan breads in your local grocery in-store bakery and at other locations that serve artisan breads." The franchised La Brea Bakery kiosks in the Reno International Airport (Nevada) and JFK Airport (New York) will remain open.

A local favorite in the Los Angeles community since 1989, La Brea Bakery artisan breads are the cornerstone of Aspire Bakeries' thriving artisan bread business. La Brea Bakery has a long history that started at a restaurant on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, evolving into the #1 artisan bread brand nationally. Still crafted using our original custom sourdough starter, the La Brea Bakery recipe has not changed in 34 years. In fact, our bread makers have maintained the same artisan techniques since 1989, with no compromises. Our quality ingredients and processes give our breads the hallmark flavor, texture and crust expected from authentic artisan bread, continuing the brand legacy.

La Brea Bakery artisan practices are our commitment to our loyal customers and our community. With our headquarters in Los Angeles, we bake artisan bread every day at our bakeries in California and New Jersey to meet needs across the country, and we look forward to the continued growth of our thriving grocery and foodservice business.

Impacted Locations:

La Brea Bakery Café (Flagship), 468 La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, California

La Brea Bakery Café at Downtown Disney District, 1556 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, California

About La Brea Bakery

La Brea Bakery is North America's No.1 artisan bread brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has focused on crafting true artisan bread with its original recipe, high quality ingredients and dedication to the artisan process. Based in Los Angeles, the brand has revolutionized the modern artisan bread movement, enabling the culinary community and consumers to share the joy that hearth-baked, hand-crafted bread brings to their experiences. La Brea Bakery foods are sold at grocery stores, online retailers and restaurant channels across the country. Find La Brea Bakery breads near you: www.labreabakery.com/where-to-buy and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

