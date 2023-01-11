Tech Mahindra and Retalon Join Forces to Provide Full Spectrum of Digital Solutions for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Industry

Partnership will provide AI and predictive analytics tools for superior customer experiences, smarter inventory & fulfilment decisions, resulting in gross margins growth from 9-12% annually

NEW DELHI and TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a global strategic partnership with Retalon, a leader in retail AI and predictive analytics solutions. The partnership will enable Retail and CPG organizations to gain better customer insights, improve decision-making, and enhance operational efficiency.

Together, Tech Mahindra and Retalon will offer a unified common analytic platform to help enterprises unlock significant value in end-to-end planning, inventory management, supply chain network strategy, pricing, and promotion optimization. The joint efforts will also offer an integrated solution to make smarter inventory & fulfilment decisions, which will result in improved gross margins from 9-12% annually.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, "The Retail and CPG industry is undergoing a significant transformation. With physical and online shopping platforms merging, digital transformation has become a top priority for retailers today as it helps them increase profitability, streamline new processes, and be agile. We believe that a robust collaborative ecosystem is key to a sustainable foundation in a constantly evolving industry like this. Our partnership with Retalon will empower Retail & CPG businesses to accelerate digital transformation and solve industry challenges such as supply chain risks, operational efficiency and hybrid & omnichannel consumer journeys. We firmly believe our combined efforts will further propel the global retail ecosystem with next-generation technologies."

The partnership will bring together Tech Mahindra's expertise in Retail & Consumer Goods (RCG) and Digital Services with Retalon's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Predictive Analytics tools to provide superior customer experiences.

Mark Canning, Vice President, Business Development & Channels, Retalon said "We are honoured and excited to be partnering with Tech Mahindra to help solve the most pressing needs that Retail and CPG companies are facing today. Together, we are building a strong, collaborative ecosystem that will allow Retailers and CPG companies to access all the solutions they need to be a profitable, high-margin, 21st Century business – in one holistic package. Tech Mahindra's global reach, expertise and digital transformation solutions & services will complement Retalon's expertise and solutions for AI driven Retail & CPG planning, inventory, and promotion market to mutually grow each organizations' business."

This strategic partnership will further strengthen Tech Mahindra's market position and expand its global retail portfolio to cater to the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers. The partnership also underlines the company's focus on digital growth under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today and further enable digital transformation.

Tech Mahindra and Retalon, Inc. will be present at the Retail's Big Show – NRF 2023 in New York from January 14 - 17, 2023. At the show, Tech Mahindra will highlight its innovative, customer centric digital experiences and its focus on next-generation technologies including Direct-to-Customer (DTC), Digital Supply Chain, 5G, Sustainability, Blockchain, Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

We empower retailers with state-of-the-art, data driven predictive analytics & retail AI solutions for planning, merchandising, inventory management, price optimization, and more. Our analytics platform is designed with a dynamic omnichannel retail environment in mind. Our cloud-based solutions are built on one comprehensive platform that provides retailers with superior forecast accuracy, streamlined automation, and business intelligence support tools that deliver tangible results.

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 163,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1279 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in 'brand strength' and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

