TIPICO SPORTSBOOK EXPANDS US FOOTPRINT WITH IOWA LAUNCH

Hawkeye State Becomes Fourth U.S. State to Approve Leading Global Sportsbook Operator

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipico USA Technology, Inc. ('Tipico"), a global sportsbook operator, today announced it has received approval to launch from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission and that it is now live and accepting bets in the Hawkeye State. This marks the fourth state launch for the leading global sportsbook operator following launches in New Jersey, Colorado, and Ohio.

Tipico Sportsbook (PRNewswire)

To celebrate this latest expansion and entry into the mid-west region of the United States, Tipico is offering Iowa bettors a variety of attractive sign-up promotions and cash offers for Iowa players, including a $250 deposit match and various offers of free bets, which are now available in the app or at http://www.tipico.com/us/iowa.

"We are thrilled to grow our footprint and give Iowa customers access to our propriety product and competitive offering," said Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico USA. "Iowa betters will be able to use a very simple product with fast deposits and withdrawals, experience cutting edge functionality in Live betting, SGP+ with wide coverage on player props, and can cash out anytime— including partial cash out capabilities. To top it off, Tipico's functionality is run from within the US with customer service based in New Jersey."

Built on proprietary end-to-end technology in December 2020, the multi-state Tipico Sportsbook mobile app experience offers a unique single, unified log-in experience. Iowa-based sports fans and bettors can download the app via the Apple and Google Play stores to sign up and place bets across a wide variety of sports and their teams.

Tipico's entry into Iowa is the latest in a series of recent accomplishments for the sportsbook. In July 2021, the company launched a partnership marking Tipico as the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett, with exposure across the USA Today Sports Media Network. Additionally, Tipico partnered with Colorado Governor Jared Polis to announce the opening of a Tipico technology hub in Denver and announced online market access in Iowa and Indiana through an agreement with Caesars Entertainment. In its more recent growth strategy, Tipico became the official Sports Betting Partner of the Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew, and entered Ohio on January 1, 2023 with additional partnerships with AEG Presents. For more information and to stay up to date with upcoming state launches, please visit: www.tipico.com/us.

About Tipico USA

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment to amp up the rush of the game for even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Colorado, Ohio and Iowa, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us , or www.tipico-group.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tipico