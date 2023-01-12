NASA Seeks Community Feedback at Great Lakes Science Center Free Day

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland invites the community to share ideas and opinions on how to improve Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA).

Family enjoys Great Lakes Science Center, home of the NASA Glenn Visitor Center. Credit: Great Lakes Science Center (PRNewswire)

As part of Great Lakes Science Center's free admission day on Jan. 16, NASA will host an open-forum discussion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to make recommendations on how to improve community engagement, including

Methods of improving communication of NASA topics to the broader community

Ways to increase diverse interest in NASA STEM activities, outreach events, internships, and employment

Strategies to encourage equity of participation in NASA opportunities

NASA will collect feedback and share how the center plans to use the information to help inform the center's DEIA efforts. Visitors also will have the chance to learn about NASA internships, events, and programs, as well as engage with the latest immersive technology.

In alignment with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision to build an equal and inclusive community, NASA seeks to inspire a new, more inclusive generation. NASA is committed to creating equitable opportunities; removing barriers for underrepresented audiences; and engaging, inspiring, and promoting diverse student populations in STEM.

For more information on NASA, visit:

www.nasa.gov/glenn

Jacqueline Minerd

Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

216-905-6774

jacqueline.minerd@nasa.gov

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA