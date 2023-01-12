Save the Storks Equips Thousands of Women to Choose Life in 2022, Anticipates Growth in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the new year, Save the Storks is reflecting on its impact in 2022 and looking forward to plans for 2023 that will continue to propel the organization forward in its mission to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman facing unplanned pregnancy. During the past year, Save the Storks has continued to serve women and families holistically through new initiatives, while experiencing growth in its existing programs—resulting in thousands of women who opted to choose life.

The Stork Bus, designed and built by Save the Storks, provides state-of-the-art mobile medical clinics to pregnancy resource centers. By offering pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and STI testing, all at no cost, Stork Buses bridge the gap between pregnancy centers and women so they can access quality healthcare no matter where they are. Currently, there are 89 Stork Buses in 30 states. (PRNewswire)

In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned last June, Save the Storks is more determined than ever to empower women with choices and encourage life. In 2022, the organization partnered with 62 Pregnancy Resource Centers. At those centers, 6,080 ultrasounds were performed and 86% of women receiving ultrasounds chose to carry babies to term. Through its advocacy and outreach, Save the Storks had 1.77 billion impressions, sharing a message of hope and education reaching millions in America searching for truth and answers.

In addition, Save the Storks built 28 new mobile medical clinics called Stork Buses, bringing the total number to 89 buses on the road in 30 states.

Moving into 2023, Save the Storks will continue cornerstone initiatives like Stork Buses, Partner Programs, and awareness initiatives, which aim to empower and equip women to make lifegiving decisions regarding abortion through educational opportunities. Each of these initiatives will continue to make a vast difference in the lives of women facing hardships amidst unplanned pregnancy. Save the Storks is also eager to meet their goal of having 30 new Stork Buses on the road and operating.

Save the Storks will host their annual gala event, Inspired For Life, in Encinitas, Calif. on April 21, featuring guest speaker Matt Hammitt, Dove award winner, Grammy nominated and former member of the band Sanctus Real. Additional artists and speakers for the event will be announced shortly.

"In 2022, we saw the legal climate change around abortion with the Supreme Court overturning Roe," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "But the cultural climate has not changed, and in fact, we are in a battle for life like never before. Save the Storks is committed to continuing to show women that they have options and support if they face an unintended pregnancy. They are not alone, and deserve compassion, love, healthcare, meaningful programs and resources. It is our hope that even more women are inspired to choose life in 2023."

Save the Storks will be attending the 50th March for Life event in D.C. to celebrate the overturning of Roe.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. Save the Storks is a four-star Charity Navigator nonprofit with a 100% rating, meaning it exceeds best practices and industry standards as a highly effective charity. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy resource centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus. Today there are more than 89 Stork Buses on the road in 30 states.

