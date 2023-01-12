XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main zone

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone, and the SLEEPEE/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-01-07 07:00 (UTC).

About SLEEPEE

SLEEPEE is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain for the Sleep Future project. Users can also find the BEP-20 token available on BSC. Token holders can use SLEEPEE tokens to purchase the ecosystem's products and services such as SleepEdu, SleepDOC, Sleepee Store, and SleepTown. SLEEPEE tokens can be earned using the Sleep Future app. The app will measure a user's sleep quality and provide a score based on the user's REM sleep, NON-REM sleep, and deep sleep.

Users can swap SLEEPT tokens in the app for SLEEPEE tokens and withdraw them at their own discretion. For every 100 SLEEPT (sleep points), users will receive $1 worth of SLEEPEE tokens. Users who would like to earn a yield can stake their SLEEPEE tokens and those who stake a large amount have the option to open their own SleepTown Franchise by either fully owning it or co-own with other members. The SLEEPEE smart contract has an automatic halving system when 500K downloads are reached on mobile applications.

About the Sleep Future

Sleep Future is the world's first blockchain-driven sleep wellness ecosystem that seeks to improve the sleep quality of its users around the world. It aims to create the world's first personalized sleep wellness platform using blockchain tech by storing all gathered data securely and anonymously on blockchains.

The network utilizes a sleep-to-earn mechanism that enables its community to earn a yield while they sleep. The Sleepee monitoring app that is used in monitoring a user's sleep quality is available on both iOS and Android. Additionally, the project also offers a wide range of products and services that can help develop quality sleep, such as SleepEdu, SleepTown, and SleepDoctor. Sleep Future plans to launch a vendor management system and develop a SleepTown on metaverse in the upcoming months.

Website: sleepfuture.com

Whitepaper: Sleepfuture.pdf

Twitter: SleepFuture

Discord: discord.com/invite/SMRnPnveng

Telegram: t.me/sleepfuture

"We're delighted to have SLEEPEE listed on our trading platform as it provides our users with quality projects to choose from for their investment portfolios," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "The company looks forward to cooperating with any other quality projects that also aims to improve the quality of life for their users."

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

SOURCE XT.com