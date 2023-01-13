Families to Meet New Schools at Albuquerque School Fair, Join in National Celebration of Learning

Families to Meet New Schools at Albuquerque School Fair, Join in National Celebration of Learning

Free event to feature food, games, family fun, and dozens of public charter schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover your school spirit next week at an Albuquerque education fair celebrating National School Choice Week. This year's event will feature 37+ local schools, giving attendees an exclusive opportunity to meet with school representatives and explore public, private, online, and homeschool options — all in one room.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The free fair takes place 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. While parents meet school leaders, ask questions, and receive information, children can enjoy a photobooth, a DJ, face painting, brownies, cookies, lemonade, and balloon art.

From classical schools to leadership schools, from public charter performing arts schools to private religious schools, the fair will offer a taste of the diverse options Albuquerque families can choose. Besides meeting local schools, attendees will have the chance to learn about a 529 Education Saving Plan that can help families fund future education expenses, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project to deliver school choice information and tools in Spanish.

The goal of the event? To celebrate learning and offer support to Albuquerque families in the school search process. The fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"Every child is unique and all children learn differently. Families deserve to attend the school that is best for their child," said Matthew Pahl, executive director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico (PCSNM). "We're excited for Albuquerque families to learn about the options available to them, including many great free, public charter schools."

Join more than 400 community members for the fair at the Albuquerque Convention Center, located at 401 2nd St NW. The fair will take place in Ballroom C.

This event is hosted by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the primary entity supporting and advocating for charter schools in the land of enchantment.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week