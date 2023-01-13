LIEBHERR TO UNVEIL THE FUTURE OF FRESHNESS AT KBIS 2023

Nine new products reveal elegant and sustainable options for the American kitchen

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 65 years, Liebherr Appliances has been pushing the limits of technology, efficiency and design. With the debut of the newest models within the freestanding collection, Liebherr is once again showcasing its revolutionary technology and expertise within the refrigeration and freezing appliance category.

One of the newest products from Liebherr Appliances (PRNewswire)

Under its initiative of "shaping the future of freshness," Liebherr's products are geared towards achieving a more sustainable future. The new appliances have been developed with a goal of achieving high levels of energy efficiency, longer service life and reducing food waste through BioFresh technology, which keeps food fresher for longer than ever before. Liebherr will be unveiling the new products at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show from January 31st to February 2nd, 2023 in Las Vegas.

"Liebherr is proud to be expanding the product portfolio for North America," said Alex Squarize, Divisional Director of Liebherr Americas, Appliance Division. "We look forward to showcasing our latest novelties at KBIS. These demonstrate the very best in food preservation while wrapped in European style design."

This year, Liebherr is showcasing the latest in technology within the newest models at KBIS:

BioFresh Professional , an enhanced version of BioFresh, offers a wider temperature range keeping food fresher, longer. Through customized temperature selection, specially designed for delicate items like fish and seafood.

HydroBreeze creates a cool mist each time the door is opened to coat vegetables with a layer of protection, similar to your favorite local grocery store.

VarioTemp allows the freezer compartment to be converted to refrigeration, increasing capacity as needed, offering a wide temperature range from 28°F to 57°F, creating the ideal climate for preserving a range of items from seafood to root vegetables such as potatoes.

Two of the most exciting newest products from Liebherr can be installed side by side:

Peak Series All Refrigerator (SRB5290) include: BioFresh with HydroBreeze, LightTower, InfinitySpring split glass shelf and integrated bottle rack.

Peak Series All Freezer (SF5291) include: the SoftSystem smooth-closing mechanism, LED freezer and the design-friendly IceTower, offering easy and convenient access to large storage capacity ice.

Additionally, to the freestanding new models, Liebherr is also introducing 2 new products and further expanding the fully integrated line.

Prime Series All Refrigerator (IRB5160) include: BioFresh, telescopic rails, LightTower, split glass shelf and integrated bottle rack.

Peak Series All Freezer (SIF5181) include: the SoftSystem smooth-closing mechanism, LED freezer and the design-friendly IceTower, offering easy and convenient access to ice.

Liebherr's reputation as a world leader in technology and design stems from listening to what matters most to customers, then meeting their needs with sustainable technology, in the most attractive forms. Products are created to integrate seamlessly into all styles of American kitchens, providing energy efficiency, sustainable technology, and an elegant look with cutting-edge features.

Visit Liebherr at booth W3517 in the West Hall during KBIS 2023 in Las Vegas, from January 31 to February 2. The new products will be available in Summer 2023.

For more information on Liebherr and the latest products, please visit home.liebherr.com.

About Liebherr Appliances

Driven by innovation and characterized by sophisticated, elegant design, the family-owned and German-based Liebherr Appliances brings the best of European cooling to the Americas. With more than 60 years of expertise in premium refrigeration, Liebherr Appliances combines quality, design, and innovation to offer high-end refrigeration solutions for the modern home or business. Visit home.liebherr.com to learn more about Liebherr's full product line of freestanding, built-in and fully integrated refrigerators and freezers, wine and commercial units.

