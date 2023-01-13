Utah School Choice Expo to Return for Second Year, Celebrate K-12 Learning

450+ community members to attend free event highlighting Utah education

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful debut last January, a Utah school choice fair will return on Saturday, Jan. 21, bringing families a one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore local schools and celebrate K-12 education.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The free event takes place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Show Barn at Thanksgiving Point. Featuring booths from more than two dozen schools and groups — from homeschool organizations to public charter science academies to private schools tailored to students with ADHD — the expo offers community members a taste of the many personalized learning opportunities available in the Salt Lake City-area.

Besides exploring boothes and meeting school representatives, families can enjoy student musical performances, face painting, balloon art, a DJ, refreshments, and surprise raffle prizes.

The school expo celebration is open to all community members and is planned by Freedom Preparatory Academy, in partnership with schools around Salt Lake City and Provo.

The school choice fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. At least 450 community members expected to attend the Utah school expo, making it the largest event in the state for School Choice Week.

"The Utah Schools Expo is a time where we can celebrate all education," said Hilary Cramer, community outreach and recruitment coordinator at Freedom Preparatory Academy. "In Utah, there are many options for our parents and students to find the best fit for any style of learning. This year we are celebrating School Choice Week with a school fair showcasing and celebrating as many schools as possible. We love living in a state where options are abundant, and where families have the power to choose what is best for them."

Thanksgiving Point is located at 3033 N. Thanksgiving Way.

Freedom Preparatory Academy is a tuition-free K-12 public charter school with campuses in Vineyard, Provo, and St. George.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

