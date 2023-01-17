Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in Alexandria

Early Childhood Education Franchise Opens in Alexandria, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school at 2450 Mill Road in Alexandria this winter. Located in the Carlyle Crossing development, the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to Virginia's early education standards.

Enrollment is now open, and community members are encouraged to visit Celebree School for tours, visits, and more information.

The new school is owned and operated by local husband-wife entrepreneurs Mohammad Ali and Ayesha Abdul. Mohammad grew up in Northern Virginia and established a career as a public accountant. Just after his 30th birthday and learning he'd be expecting his first child, he knew it was time to pursue a new career path that provided meaning and fulfillment in his life. That's when he found Celebree School. Mohammad will be actively involved in all operations of the school and while his wife, Ayesha, will continue her career as a primary care physician with the Virginia Hospital Center in Alexandria, she will be very involved behind the scenes helping with the school as well.

"I was searching for a meaningful business opportunity where I could make a difference in people's lives and in our community," said Ali. "Celebree School quickly stood out as a leader in early childhood education – something that is extremely important to us, especially as we are welcoming our son into the world this year. Being able to bring my child to school every day and watch him grow up through Celebree as we run the business first-hand, makes this opportunity extra special. We look forward to becoming a reliable, consistent, trusted member of the community – making an impact both inside and outside of the classroom."

School Director Jana Behm brings nearly three decades worth of early childhood education experience to Celebree School of Alexandria. She began her journey in 1994 as a pre-K teacher and has served in several supervisory and director roles. As a member of the National Association for Education of Young Children (NAEYC) who regularly participates in training to further her own education and research-based practices, she is committed to providing the very best foundation for lifelong learning.

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 25-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like the Mohammad actualize his business goals and join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of this school brings me immense pride and joy. I know Mohammad and Ayesha are the perfect fit to help drive our mission forward."

The local Celebree team has already been hard at work engraining themselves in the community, hosting a December coat drive benefiting the Alexandria Community Shelter, breakfasts for residents at Carlyle Crossing and neighboring apartment complexes, and more. The team is also gearing up for its Scholastic Book Fair taking place at the school on February 16 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., free and open to the public.

Celebree School of Alexandria will be open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Alexandria, and its upcoming grand opening event, please visit the local website, Facebook, Instagram, or call (703) 349-3998.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

