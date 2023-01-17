InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Add Comfort When Changing a Baby's Diaper (DKC-304)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have grandchildren and I noticed that when I change their diapers and use cold wipes, they get very fussy but are content if I use a wipe that is warm, said an inventor from Euclid, Ohio, "so I invented BABY COMFORT."

The invention makes diaper changing would be less distressing for a child and his or her parents/caregivers. Babies would not be subjected to the shock and discomfort of a cold cloth applied to a sensitive part of the body making them less likely to cry, struggle, or otherwise protest or fuss during diaper changes. This increases the comfort that a baby receives and is compact and rechargeable to be taken along on outings or trips with the baby. Parents and caregivers will find it convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DKC-304, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

