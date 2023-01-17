PRIDE Centric Resources Announces Addition of Six New Dealers at Start of 2023

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Centric Resources (PRIDE), a Colorado-based buying cooperative for the Foodservice Equipment and Supplies (FE&S) industry announces the addition of six new dealerships to its network, as of January 2023. This addition supplements six other dealers that joined the 33-year old PRIDE Centric Resources buying group in 2022. The group of approximately 100 dealerships covers the United States from Maine to southern California, Alaska to southern Florida.

"We are excited to welcome these well-established dealers to the PRIDE Centric Resources buying group," said PRIDE Centric Resources CEO Karin Sugarman. "All of these dealers come with decades of experience in the industry. We are pleased that they chose to come to PRIDE."

The new dealerships include:



CARE Sales & Service Camdenton, MO



Don's Supply, Inc. Little Rock, AR



Northshore Wholesale Marketplace Peabody, MA



Norvell Fixture & Equipment Co. Augusta, GA



SFS Equipment, Inc. Arden Hills, MN and Superior, WI



Tableware International Design & Supply Chula Vista, CA



Eric Skogrand, PRIDE's Director of Business Development noted, "Dealers have options when it comes to the buying group they choose to be part of in this industry. It is encouraging to see more dealers, like these, choose PRIDE as their buying group, especially dealers with such long histories, like these six."

Many FE&S dealerships belong to a buying group to leverage the buying power and discounts they receive equipment manufacturers and suppliers, but it is often more than just that. PRIDE also offers robust marketing and training support, as well as industry insight dealerships wouldn't otherwise get by being solo. PRIDE dealership inclusion is also an advantage to the dealer as the organization is a cooperative, and the dealers who become members have an ownership stake in the organization.

"PRIDE [Centric Resources] is a different kind of buying group," said Cathy Ellickson, Vice President of Dealer Services, "With dealer-owners, the whole focus of the organization is on dealership success, not the growth of the buying group. Dealers like these choose to come to PRIDE for many reasons."

PRIDE Centric Resources will continue to look at additional dealership applications in 2023, based on the guidelines outlined by its Board of Directors.

About PRIDE Centric Resources:

PRIDE Centric Resources is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, and is a dealer-owned cooperative, founded in 1989.

PRIDE dealers are industry experts with a passion for providing foodservice equipment and smallwares solutions and product knowledge. Our manufacturers share that same passion, offering our group the widest range of products in the industry.

PRIDE is proud to be a 100% dealer-owned organization comprised of approximately 100 food service equipment and supplies businesses nationwide. Each dealer has an equal ownership voice, and we are managed by a Board of elected PRIDE dealers. Our leadership team offers superior insight to our dealers with over 75+ years of industry experience. https://pridecentricresources.com/about-us/

CARE Sales & Service

CARE Sales & Service, a BBB-accredited company and a member of the NFIB and Missouri Restaurant Association, is located in Keystone Industrial Park on Old South Highway 5, Camdenton, MO. They've been offering exceptional commercial and restaurant equipment sales and services since 1978. Under the ownership of David and Linda Boeckman, they currently employ 15 team members.

Phone: (573) 346-2912

Website Caresands.com

Don's Supply, Inc.

Don's Supply has been family owned and operated for over 50 years. They make buying new restaurant equipment and supplies easy by offering the best deals available in Arkansas. Their services include curbside pickup, delivery, in-store pickup, in-store shopping and same day delivery along with fast and easy equipment financing.

Phone: (501) 568-1872

Website: donssupply.com

Northshore Wholesale Marketplace

For over 25 years, Northshore Wholesale Marketplace has been serving the Greater Boston area premium, quality restaurant equipment and commercial foodservice supplies. With their years of professional expertise and straightforward financing options, they make designing dream kitchens an easy reality.

Phone: (978) 536-2600

Website: nswmarketplace.com

Norvell Fixture & Equipment Co.

Norvell Fixture & Equipment is a food service and restaurant equipment provider based in Augusta, GA. They have a passion for food service. For over 74 years, their goal is to provide all the options and information needed to make an informed purchase - they don't sell the customer supplies and equipment they don't need. They attribute their longevity to their commitment to the on-going training efforts of their employees and look forward to taking advantage of all training opportunities available from PRIDE.

Phone: (706) 855-7267

Website: Norvellfixture.com

SFS Equipment, Inc.

SFS Equipment is Minnesota and Wisconsin's Premier Commercial Equipment Dealer. With locations in Superior, WI and St. Paul MN, they cover a large portion of WI, MN, IA, ND, SD, and MI. They buy and sell new and reconditioned Commercial Kitchen Equipment. If they do not stock something you are looking for, they can order it for you. Most days they can offer same day delivery on in stock items. SFS Equipment will coordinate a time that works best for you. They unpack, assemble (most items), load in our trailers, and deliver inside to desired location.

Phone: Arden Hills, MN: 612-619-7601, Superior, WI: (218) 340-0747

Website: sfsequipment.com

Tableware International Design & Supply

Tableware International Design & Supply is a one-stop source for food service equipment and supplies to the commercial foodservice industry. Located in Chula Vista, CA, their clients include restaurants, hotels, clubs, casinos, cruise ships, institutions and anywhere food is served away from home. An industry leader since 1986, they pride themselves on long-term relationships with both their customers and suppliers, providing exceptional customer service.

Phone: (619) 336-0660

Website: tifoodservice.com

