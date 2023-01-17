Spark Networks to Host Conference Call to Introduce Interim CEO Chelsea Grayson on January 19, 2023

BERLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast to introduce Interim Chief Executive Officer Chelsea A. Grayson on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT).

Ms. Grayson, Spark Networks' first woman CEO, has led a multi-decade career, including as CEO of True Religion and American Apparel, Executive-in-Residence for Wunderkind, and as a board member for several leading B2C companies.

To access the live call, dial 1-888-349-0106 (US) or +1 412-902-0131 (International) and ask to join the SPARK call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial 1- 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter the replay passcode: 2882678.

About Spark Networks SE

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

Contact:

Investors:

Todd Kehrli

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

lov@mkr-group.com

