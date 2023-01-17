SWIVEL Announces Integration with Fiserv Corillian Home Banking Application

Enables greater ease of use and faster access to payments for credit unions

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWIVEL Transactions, LLC today announced that its flexible and accredited loan payment system has completed integration with the Fiserv Corillian home banking platform, enabling credit unions and other financial institutions to more easily and quickly deploy the latest and most user-friendly payment options for their customers.

This latest integration is an example of SWIVEL's commitment to listening to the needs of its credit union customers.

Using Single Sign On technology, Fiserv Corillian enables users to conduct their payments conveniently yet securely – further boosting the overall payments experience while also adding peace of mind and reducing the risk of unauthorized activity. Enabling transactions with less clicks and a shorter and more streamlined online visit, the integration is a welcomed addition for both new and existing SWIVEL customers.

"This latest integration is an example of SWIVEL's commitment to listening to the needs of its credit union customers," said Jason O'Brien, CEO at SWIVEL. "Our powerful mixture of innovation and customer service is routinely praised by IT and executive leadership throughout our customer base. The Fiserv Corillian integration brings added convenience for the financial institution as well as its online users – serving as yet another way that SWIVEL stands as a proven business enabler."

About SWIVEL Transactions, LLC

SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, is a financial technology and services company providing specialized, integrated transaction enablement solutions that remove friction for account holders, borrowers, and departments across financial institutions, as well as collections agencies and departments, while also mitigating risks associated with moving funds in digital domains. More than 800 financial institutions use SWIVEL's payment solutions across the United States. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about SWIVEL and its innovative solutions, visit www.getswivel.io.

