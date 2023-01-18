ActivTrak Continues Growth Trajectory as Companies Adapt to Hybrid Work

Investments will continue with a focus on workforce planning and optimization capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapping a fourth year of record-breaking growth, ActivTrak, Inc. today announced results for 2022 and previewed plans to expand its workforce analytics offerings in 2023.

Key 2022 accomplishments included the introduction of Location Insights which give leaders visibility into how employee productivity varies by location; integration with Google Workspace that empowers employees to improve digital work habits and wellness as part of daily workflows; and publication of the first annual State of the Workplace report capturing two years of workplace insights across more than 56,000 employees and 73 million work hours.

ActivTrak also continued to accrue numerous high-profile industry awards and accolades including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (#299), Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies (#1344), Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list (#51), and Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award (Gold) for Best Advance for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture.

According to 451 Research , productivity analytics ranks among the top three technologies businesses believe will have the greatest game-changing potential for their organizations over the next few years. As more companies look "to up their game when it comes to workforce planning, resource management, employee engagement, process optimization and workforce productivity strategies,"1 ActivTrak plans to build on its success with new investments in impact analysis, capacity planning and data privacy.

"2022 was validation that hybrid work is here to stay," said Mark Ralls, CEO of ActivTrak. "We've also seen productivity and well-being can be sustained when customers have the right kind of visibility and insights to support them. Our goal is to arm leaders for success with data they can trust to make strategic business decisions. Our continued success last year proves we are on the right path, supported by thousands of forward-thinking organizations who have deployed our workforce analytics as a core technology in their tech stack."

Additional highlights for 2022 included:

Growth: achieved 485% revenue growth over the last three years

Products : announced integration with Salesforce allowing organizations to combine productivity data from ActivTrak with sales rep activity data from Salesforce; and SOC 2 Type 2 certification , validating that ActivTrak's operational processes and controls meet the highest levels of security, privacy and governance. : announced integration withallowing organizations to combine productivity data from ActivTrak with sales rep activity data from Salesforce; and, validating that ActivTrak's operational processes and controls meet the highest levels of security, privacy and governance.

Productivity Lab: launched ActivTrak Academy, a learning center to help customers turn workforce insights into action; debuted Productivity Lab assessments that surface insights to drive better decision-making; published Productivity Benchmarks with cross-industry and industry-specific baselines; and introduced the Work Wiser video series featuring thought leader best practices. launcheda learning center to help customers turn workforce insights into action; debutedthat surface insights to drive better decision-making; publishedwith cross-industry and industry-specific baselines; and introduced thefeaturing thought leader best practices.

Analyst Recognition: was recognized as a Sample Vendor in four Gartner Hype Cycle reports , including: Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technologies, 2022; Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations, 2022; Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022; and Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2022. was recognized as a Sample Vendor in, including: Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technologies, 2022; Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations, 2022; Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022; and Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2022.

Awards : collected high-profile industry awards including Gartner Digital Markets/Software Advice: FrontRunner for HR Analytics Software; TrustRadius: Best Software, Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price; G2 High Performer, Leader and Leader Small Business; and Capterra, Shortlist: HR Analytics Software. : collected high-profile industryincluding Gartner Digital Markets/Software Advice: FrontRunner for HR Analytics Software; TrustRadius: Best Software, Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price; G2 High Performer, Leader and Leader Small Business; and Capterra, Shortlist: HR Analytics Software.

Leadership: appointed Jana Wilson as chief financial officer and named software industry leaders to its board of directors, including: : appointedas chief financial officer and namedto its board of directors, including:

In Q1 2023, the ActivTrak Productivity Lab will release its 2nd annual State of the Workplace report examining workplace behavior as it relates to productivity, technology and well-being. Click here to add your name to the list and receive a copy when the report goes live.

To learn more about ActivTrak's workforce analytics:

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps digital workforces work wiser and thrive. More than 9,000 customers and 550,000 users have deployed our workforce analytics cloud to gain insights and metrics about digital work so they can measure and optimize productivity and wellness with the employee in mind. These innovations have been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans.

1451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Workforce Analytics Can Bolster Businesses' Key Operational Priorities During a Time of Economic Headwinds

