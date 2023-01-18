Equinix Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the tax treatment for all 2022 distributions on its common stock.

























Form 1099 Form 1099 Form 1099 Form 1099

















Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution

(per share) Box 1a Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend

(per share) Box 1b

Qualified

Taxable

Dividend

(per share) Box 3 Return

of Capital

(per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend

(per share) Q1 3/7/2022 3/23/2022 $3.100000 $3.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $3.100000 Q2 5/18/2022 6/15/2022 $3.100000 $3.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $3.100000 Q3 8/17/2022 9/21/2022 $3.100000 $3.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $3.100000 Q4 11/16/2022 12/14/2022 $3.100000 $3.100000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $3.100000 Total



$12.400000 $12.400000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $12.400000

















This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2022, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

