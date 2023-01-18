InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Snare Alert for Trappers (DTI-139)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for trappers to easily harvest animals caught in a snare or release them back into the wild before they are harmed," said an inventor, from North Adams, Mich., "so I invented the SNARE AWARE. My design saves pets, wildlife and trappers time and it eliminates the need to walk to the snare to check it."

The invention provides an effective way to alert a sportsman to an animal caught in a snare. In doing so, it allows the hunter to see what type of animal had been caught. It also enables the animal to be released if desired. As a result, it could promote more ethical hunting practices. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and trappers, property owners, farmers, ranchers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DTI-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

