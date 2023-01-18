NONPROFIT HAS TRAINED OVER 2,000 BARBERS TO BE MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATES AND WILL NOW BEGIN TRAINING WOMEN IN THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY

The Confess Project of America trains Barbers to be Mental Health Advocates with the goal of raising Mental Health Awareness in the Black Community

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confess Project of America, "America's First Mental Health Awareness Movement" that trains barbers in Black communities to be Mental Health Advocates announced today that they are officially launching their Beauty Coalition on Monday, January 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST at the Health and Style Institute (HSI) at 2450 Piedmont Rd, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30324. The purpose of the Beauty Coalition is to continue to raise Mental Health Awareness for the Black community in the place where Black women have always felt comfortable - in the beauty salon. Trained members of the Beauty Coalition will be armed with Mental Health Advocate tools and techniques to better serve their clients and ultimately have a positive impact on their communities.

Why should Women in the Beauty Industry become trained Mental Health Advocates?

There is a huge lack of mental health resources available to the Black community, and The Confess Project of America is working to change that. The organization trains barbers across the U.S. to be Mental Health Advocates, so they can effectively support their clients and community.

Dating back to even before the Civil Rights Movement, Black barbershops and beauty salons have always been a safe haven for people in the Black community to come together and be themselves. To date, The Confess Project of America has trained over 2,000 barbers across the country to be Mental Health Advocates using a therapeutic-based framework that educates barbers on 4 key points that reduce negative thoughts and stigma around discussing mental health topics.

With the launch of the Beauty Coalition, The Confess Project of America will now be reaching even more people and can begin to impact those in beauty salons and beyond, equipping them with crucial tools for their mental health.

What should I expect from the Beauty Coalition?

In partnership with the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, The Confess Project of America will begin providing beauty salons with free Mental Health Advocacy training specifically catered towards women in the Black community. At the launch event, we will have a free Mental Health Advocacy training, resources, lunch, vendors, networking opportunities, and a panelist discussion with various Mental Health Advocates and Women in the beauty industry. The training is not limited to only salons, The Confess Project of America offers their training to all kinds of technicians and women in the beauty industry. Not only will Beauty Coalition members become trained Mental Health Advocates at no cost, they will also receive a certificate, access to our private network, media opportunities, and on-going support through monthly coalition calls!

Those interested in joining The Confess Project Project of America's Beauty Coalition Launch Event can register here. Additional information about The Confess Project of America and other ways to support the organization in its fight for Mental Awareness in the Black Community can be found at https://www.theconfessprojectofamerica.org/ , or Instagram or Facebook .

About The Confess Project

The Confess Project of America is America's first mental health awareness movement servicing the Black community that turns barbers into advocates. The organization has trained over 2,000 barbers across the country to become certified Mental Health Advocates. The Confess Project of America uses therapeutic-based frameworks that train barbers to listen to their clients, validate their feelings, positively communicate and reduce the stigma around mental health in the Black community. The organization is run by therapists, scientists, academics and community advocates who are all singularly focused on helping everyone better understand and navigate the challenges of mental health. For more information, please visit https://www.theconfessprojectofamerica.org/ or visit on Instagram or Facebook .

Register at theconfessprojectofamerica.org/tcpevents

