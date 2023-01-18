Oncology Care Partners Launches First Three Locations, Bringing Patient Experience Focus to Cancer Care in Phoenix, Miami

Partnership with American Oncology Network and acquisition of United Oncology Medical Associates marks the beginning of OCP's national growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncology Care Partners, an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care, today announces the launch of its first two practices across three locations, bringing its transformative care model to cancer patients in Phoenix and Miami in the first steps of a national growth plan.

OCP is advancing value-based care in oncology nationwide by bringing high-touch, whole-person care that enhances the patient experience across its medical oncology practices. Accelerating the adoption of value-based care improves the journey to better health and quality of life while reducing unnecessary services and lowering costs.

"With cancer costs rising exponentially and care becoming more complex, we see an opportunity to create a better, more focused patient journey in medical oncology care that simultaneously provides value for payors and at-risk primary care groups," said Erich Mounce, OCP CEO. "It's important for us to create world-class practices led by physicians who are committed to our mission, well-respected and trusted in their communities, and our new locations in Phoenix and Miami do exactly that."

American Oncology Network Partnership

OCP's Arizona launch comes in partnership with the American Oncology Network (AON), an alliance of physicians and health care leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Representing 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states, AON brings three decades of oncology practice management experience to its partnership with OCP. The partners share the vision of value-based care as the future of oncology, and teaming with the trusted AON brand supports OCP's mission to bring value-based care to patients nationwide.

The practice, based in Surprise, Arizona, delivers highly individualized cancer treatment for all types of cancer and is led by Dr. David Y. Kahn. The board-certified medical oncologist's two decades of experience have taken him all over the country, but the Phoenix native returned in 2010 and has been practicing in the West Valley ever since. He is an expert in evaluating, diagnosing, managing, and treating oncologic and hematologic malignancies and is on staff at Banner Del E. Webb and Banner Boswell medical centers.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Oncology Care Partners to provide the very best treatment and experience in a comfortable, simplified journey for patients in the Phoenix community," said Dr. David Kahn, MD, MPH. "OCP's value-based care model will allow me to spend more time where I should be — with my patients."

United Oncology Medical Associates Acquisition

To bring its value-based care model to patients in South Florida, OCP has acquired United Oncology Medical Associates, a Miami-based medical group practice specializing in medical oncology. The two Miami locations are led by doctors Myriam Landrin and Francisco E. Belette, both of whom have been practicing in the South Florida community since 1992. The OCP model will introduce a new patient journey and digital tools that enable these trusted community clinicians to spend more time with patients and eliminate barriers to access.

VieCure Partnership

In conjunction with launches in Miami and Arizona, OCP has also established a partnership with VieCure, an artificial intelligence platform and cancer knowledge base that empowers personalized patient care. VieCure's Halo Intelligence platform will power OCP's oncology practices, improving patient experience and helping OCP bring precision medicine to communities that need it.

"We view VieCure as an important strategic partner," said Joe Pietrzak, Oncology Care Partners CFO and head of development. "We share a mission: to make cancer care better for patients. As this partnership grows, we have the opportunity to accelerate growth for both companies and, by extension, the positive impact on cancer patients."

About Oncology Care Partners

Oncology Care Partners (OCP) is an oncology provider built solely to provide value-based care serving Medicare Advantage patients. OCP's community-based physicians serve every patient with high-touch, whole-person care that includes more time with a doctor, a dedicated advocate, clear and open communication and 24/7 connectivity. OCP was launched by Valtruis , a WCAS company that provides a unique platform to transform healthcare through what is truly value-based care, and partners with New Century Health , a national pioneer in oncology and cardiology care management. OCP's innovative model of care reduces unnecessary services, lowers costs and adds value for patients, doctors and providers. For more information, visit OncologyCarePartners.com.

