Unite Us and PointClickCare Partner to Address Social Determinants of Health for Patients and Families

New Partnership to Address Unmet Needs of Oregonians

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the cross-sector collaboration technology company connecting health and social care, and PointClickCare Technologies , a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights, are pleased to announce a new partnership that will help address unmet social determinants of health (SDoH) needs for Oregon residents.

Unite Us builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure, electronic referrals, track a person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem.

"Our vision is to build a world of connected communities through innovative technology solutions," said Esther Farkas, Chief Strategy Officer at Unite Us. "Our collaboration with PointClickCare will provide their clinical users with critical information on patients' previously identified social needs to save time while improving care coordination and overall care."

PointClickCare operates the largest real-time care collaboration network in the United States. Using unique technology and comprehensive data, the company unifies a patient's entire care team—including hospitals, primary and specialty care, post-acute care, behavioral health providers, community service organizations, and health plans—offering real-time patient insights that power better decision-making for improved patient outcomes.

"Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus," said Marino Cherubin, VP of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, PointClickCare. "With the help of our partners, like Unite Us, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission."

Work has kicked off in Oregon. Care managers, social workers, and others within the clinical ecosystem using PointClickCare will be provided with actionable information about the non-medical needs of patients served through Unite Us' coordinated care network. Non-medical needs can include housing, food, transportation, and other assistance.

"Oregon Health Leadership Council is excited to see this collaboration between two of Oregon's statewide care coordination networks," said Liz Whitworth, MPH, Managing Director for Oregon Health Leadership Council. "Providing care teams with timely and actionable information will help them meet the health care and social needs of individuals and families across the state and aligns with OHLC's strategic focus on promoting whole person care."

"Health Information Technology Commons welcomes the addition of the Unite Us social needs data to the ever-increasing data available in our statewide care coordination network," said Mark Hetz, Executive Director of Health Information Technology Commons. "The expanding scope of information available to payors, clinics, and hospitals will better serve the needs of all people in Oregon," Hetz added.

