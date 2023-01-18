Venture Studio GRTR BRNDS Launches to Power a New Wave of IP Licensing for the Cannabis Industry

VENICE BEACH, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GRTR BRNDS, a venture studio focusing on cannabis, psychedelics, and consumer goods, has formally launched to further develop intellectual property across regulated industries. Founded in 2021, the studio was started to support and facilitate a wider recognition and acceptance of cannabis products.

At launch, GRTR has a handful of unique brands on the roster, ranging from cannabis native business to larger talent-led ventures and creators including Andrew Rea (Binging With Babish), Anwar Carrots, Frank White led by Christopher "CJ" Wallace, and author of the New York Times Bestseller Go The F*ck to Sleep, Adam Mansbach. GRTR is also represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME) a global leader in entertainment, sports, and fashion.

"As the cannabis industry grows, so will the maturity of its operators," says Brett Fink, Founder of GRTR BRNDS. "Operators will need big brands to scale, and that's where GRTR comes in. Our goal is to matchmake the best brands with the best operators across the US and beyond."

Fink started his career in cannabis as the first employee of Old Pal after stints at 500 Startups and Snapchat. After seeing how traditional consumer brands operated, he saw an opportunity to bring that approach to the cannabis industry, which has led to working with High Times, Method Man's brand Tical, and a roster of other recognizable names.

"At the end of the day there's a lot of noise in the market," said Christopher "CJ" Wallace, Founder of Frank White. "Working with the GRTR team helps us sort through the noise and to find partnerships that share our values and mission across a complicated supply chain in the US."

Cannabis is having a moment in time. 24 states and territories have gone adult-use, and 42 states and territories have legalized medical cannabis, representing 74% of the country's population – or, in other terms, nearly 250 million Americans. Even President Biden has been progressive on cannabis and took action earlier in 2022 to pardon those federally convicted of simple possession offenses along with beginning the process of rescheduling cannabis. Sentiment for the industry is on the rise, which has led to increased interest in the space from mainstream brands including Pabst Blue Ribbon and Jones Soda as well as celebrities including Jay-Z, Gywneth Paltrow and Ricky Williams.

Fink explains, "The best brands are recognizable and deliver a consistent experience across markets. Consumer goods have followed this recipe and cannabis is no different. Our 2023 goal is to develop and enable the largest global brands to expand their presence in the cannabis industry."

