Bendito Announces Technical Report for the Oposura Project, Sonora, Mexico

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") is pleased to announce the preparation of a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Oposura project, located in Sonora, Mexico. The report was prepared by Mr. David G. Thomas (P. Geo.) of Mine Technical Services ("MTS"), an independent geological consulting company based in Reno, Nevada and is available on the Bendito's website.

Figure 1: Styles of mineralization within a schematic Carbonate Replacement Deposit (Figure from Taylor et al., 2010), consistent with the style of mineralization identified at Oposura (PRNewswire)

Highlights of the report include the following opportunities –

The potential to support Mineral Resource Estimates at Oposura, once appropriate data verification and modelling has been completed,

Base and precious metal, massive sulfide manto-style mineralization of zinc-lead-silver,

Additional drilling required for immediate extension of the resource estimates, aimed to connect and extend the already known ore zones,

The potential for discovery additional mineralization, which revealed thickness and grades comparable to the existing mineralized bodies, as demonstrated by geophysics and surface mapping and sampling; undrilled,

The Mina Blanca target that exhibits polymetallic vein mineralization; undrilled,

Potential for discovery of the porphyry source, as it is partially intercepted in some drillholes underneath the mineral resource estimates.

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito, commented: "The Bendito Resources team is pleased with our partnership with MTS to unravel the geology of the Oposura deposit and then target the expansion potential of the mineral resource. The potential for mineral resource growth at Oposura is very promising and this maiden Exploration report provides context to this opportunity. Oposura is a permitted project on private land with very significant untested targets and I am very excited to lead the effort to advance it."

Mr. Facundo Cazares, VP Exploration of Bendito, commented: "The geological setting in Oposura has shown a multi-directional potential for growing, as supported by mapping, rock and soil sampling, and geophysics. With the completion of this NI43-101 Technical Report, Bendito is also completing a deep analysis of the existing information and defining the baseline to continue creating additional resource through drilling as the key factor."

About the Oposura Property

The Oposura Project is located approximately 150 km by sealed highway to the northeast of the Sonoran state capital of Hermosillo, and about 200 km south of the international border with the USA. It is 30 km by road to the southwest of the town of Moctezuma. The Oposura project displays mineralisation and alteration styles consistent with a carbonate replacement system ("CRD") (Figure 1).

Mineralization styles known within the Project area include:

Distal skarn / manto mineralization at the Oposura East and West deposits, and extensions to the north and south within the favourable Arenillas limestone host unit,

Copper and molybdenum mineralization proximal to porphyry style intrusions, and

Base metal vein style mineralization,

Numerous phases of exploration and drilling have occurred on the project including geological mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne and ground geophysics, exploration and resource drilling, and small scale underground and open-pit trial mining. Previous drilling on the Oposura project totals 305 core holes for a total of 22,650m. Historical estimates were undertaken for both the Oposura East and Oposura West deposits which both outcrop at surface as manganiferous mantos. Extensions of these mineralisation styles are noted both to the north and to the south of the property. To the west of Oposura West, the preferential host unit is interpreted to be downdropped by normal faulting and does not outcrop. To the northwest of the property small scale workings and dumps indicate base metal veins are present.

Bendito is currently planning exploration activities (Figure 2), including drilling, to develop maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for the Oposura project to be reported in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards and NI 43-101. Earlier stage exploration activities are also being developed to the north of the project extents to indicate the scale of CRD mineralization that may exist on the property.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a private mineral resource company formed and led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully-owns a portfolio of diversified mineral projects in Mexico, which includes the Alacrán and Oposura projects, both of which have historically reported mineral resources. The Mexican property portfolio comprises the Company's sole mineral interests. For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

John Antwi Bendito Resources Jeff Stieber President & CEO 6490 S McCarran Blvd Chief Financial Officer jantwi@benditoresources.com Building E, Suite 121 jstieber@benditoresources.com (775) 340-2719 Reno, NV 89509 (775) 250-0300

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management concerning, among other things, performance, business, and future events, including the development of the Mexican property portfolio and the expected timing thereof; the growth potential of the Mexican project portfolio; the resource potential of the Oposura and Alacran projects, the expected direction of project and exploration capital; anticipated operational and strategic plans pertaining to the projects and the timing thereof; the expected timing and amounts of future financing efforts; and timing of a resource estimates and related technical reports with respect to certain project.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Figure 2: Oposura exploration and resource drilling areas overlayed on the concession boundary and magnetics survey (PRNewswire)

Bendito Resources Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bendito Resources Inc.