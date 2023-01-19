Capacity Acquires Textel to Enable Businesses With Conversational AI in SMS

AI-powered support platform to introduce SMS business texting features to optimize the customer experience

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity , the AI-powered support automation platform, today announced the acquisition of Textel , a cloud-based texting platform. With the acquisition, Capacity will enhance the end-user customer experience by expanding its capabilities to include AI-powered SMS business texting features.

https://capacity.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Capacity) (PRNewswire)

Text is rapidly becoming a vital element of the customer service experience and is being prioritized by businesses, with 80% of customer service organizations set to abandon native mobile apps in favor of messaging by 2025. Yet, many SMS solutions offer only basic two-way SMS functionality, which doesn't eliminate the need for manual customer service interactions. Together, Capacity and Textel will optimize the customer experience by extending an AI-enabled, two-way SMS feature to the Capacity customer base and introducing AI and automation into Textel offerings.

"Providing the ideal customer experience is top of mind for businesses, but can create redundant tasks that prevent employees from focusing on more complex projects requiring a higher level of attention. Capacity eliminates repetitive tasks by streamlining support via web, mobile, email and internal chat. Still, we needed to incorporate a missing element to the equation: SMS," said David Karandish, Capacity co-founder and CEO. "Adding Textel's deep expertise in SMS messaging will allow us to enrich our current offering and give teams even more time back in their days to complete their best work."

Capacity and Textel both work toward helping businesses provide ever-improving levels of support to create more efficiency for internal and external teams and improve bottom-line revenue for organizations of all sizes. Now, they will work as one team to bring those capabilities to a growing number of companies and industries that wish to transform customer support, including contact centers, high growth companies and small businesses.

"The Textel team has made incredible strides in forming partnerships with the industry's top CCaaS, UCaaS and POS platform creators and tailoring our platform to perform at the highest level, not only for small businesses but also for household name brands at the national and global level," said James Diel, Textel co-founder and CEO. "Our partner-centric approach creates an 'easy button' for our newly combined team to drive value for our partners and help any organization that wants to keep its internal teams focused."

Through this partnership, Capacity and Textel customers and partners will continue to receive the quality service they love and expect, with access to more tools that can transform the customer experience. Textel will operate as a subsidiary of Capacity and will remain headquartered in St. Louis, working with over 1,700 customers. The terms of the transaction are confidential.

For more information on how Capacity enables self-service and helps teams do their best work, please visit Capacity.com .

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is a support automation platform that uses AI to promote self-service, providing immediate Tier 0 and Tier 1 support for customers and internal teams. Capacity answers over 90% of FAQs and escalates more pressing, nuanced issues to the right person. Capacity works across chat, email, and SMS to help teams do their best work.

About Textel

Founded in 2014, Textel is the rapidly growing texting platform for businesses and contact centers designed to enhance the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance and drive revenue. With customers worldwide, Textel helps companies communicate faster and more efficiently than traditional channels.

Media Contact:

BLASTmedia on behalf of Capacity

Erin McCreadie

erin@blastmedia.com

317.806.1900

Investor Contact:

Capacity

Marcus Alexander, CFO

investor@capacity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capacity