Former USA Truck CEO James Reed Joins Kodiak Robotics as Chief Operating Officer

Trucking industry veteran with extensive tech experience at USA Truck, Intel, EMC, and T-Mobile to help guide Kodiak's future growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics , Inc., a leading self-driving trucking company, today announced the appointment of former USA Truck CEO James Reed to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Over the past 25 years, Reed has built an impressive career in executive and financial leadership for well-known companies in trucking, technology, and finance, including Intel , EMC, T-Mobile and J.P. Morgan Chase . He will draw on his vast experience to help drive Kodiak's future growth.

"As the former CEO of USA Truck, James's broad experience gives Kodiak an incredible advantage as we focus on accelerating growth," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. "A trucking industry veteran with experience at tech companies like Intel, EMC and T-Mobile is a unicorn and a perfect fit for Kodiak. Leaders with James' background don't find themselves on the market very often; we're fortunate to welcome him to the Kodiak team."

Reed has forged a reputation for being an effective and well-respected leader with experience in financial management, strategic planning, controllership, business analytics, supply chain, transportation management and operations. He joins Kodiak from USA Truck, where he spent nearly six years as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, Reed led a successful turnaround of the faltering company, culminating in the company's acquisition by German transportation firm DB Schenker in September 2022.

"Working within the trucking and logistics industry has been both professionally and personally rewarding, especially as the supply chain became a headline topic for the critical role it plays in the economy," said Reed. "Kodiak has a well-established reputation as the leader in developing and rolling out autonomous trucks that deliver safely and effectively. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to marry my trucking and tech industry experience to help Kodiak as it leads the trucking industry to its next major transformation."

Prior to his role with USA Truck, Reed was Chief Financial Officer of Interstate Distributor Company, which was later acquired by Heartland Express . Earlier, he held senior finance positions for tech companies including Intel, EMC, and T-Mobile and was Division CFO for Chase's wamu.com business. Reed holds an MBA in Finance from Brigham Young University.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built specifically for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers across the South, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

