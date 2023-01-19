Leadstar Media Licensed for Sports Betting and Casino in Michigan

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media, a leading affiliate marketing company based in Sweden, is thrilled to announce that it has acquired both Sports Betting and Internet Gaming Supplier licenses in the state of Michigan. This move expands Leadstar Media's reach in the US and solidifies its position as a major player in the rapidly growing online gambling market.

The acquisition of this license is a significant step for Leadstar Media, as it allows the company to legally promote and market online gambling sites to residents of Michigan.

Leadstar Media enters the market with its two US flagship products, Sportsbooksonline.com and Unitedgamblers.com.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to enter the Michigan market," said Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media. "This license will allow us to provide even more value to our partners, and we are confident that this will be positive for our company."

Leadstar Media has a proven track record of success in the affiliate marketing industry, and the company is well-equipped to take advantage of the rapidly growing online gambling market in Michigan. The company's team of experienced professionals have a deep understanding of the industry and a passion for helping users and sending qualified leads to our partners.

"Our team is dedicated to providing the best products for our visitors and in turn helping them to find the right operator." said Kvarnström. "We have achieved this in other markets and are confident that we can replicate that success in Michigan as well."

Leadstar Media is committed to working with only the most reputable and trustworthy online gambling sites, and the company will continue to adhere to strict ethical guidelines in all of its marketing efforts.

The company believes that this license is another step forward in achieving its goal of becoming a leading affiliate marketing company in the USA. Leadstar Media now holds licenses in all states where it's necessary.

