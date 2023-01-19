Raytheon Technologies Expands Bengaluru Operations with Opening of Pratt & Whitney India Engineering Center

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, today officially opened the doors to its new India Engineering Center* (IEC) in Bengaluru.

Pratt & Whitney leaders inaugurate the India Engineering Center (IEC). From L to R - Rema Ravindran, General Manager, IEC; Tizziana Weber, Vice President, Communications; Paul Weedon, Executive Director, Engineering, P&W Canada Corp; Shane Eddy, President; Rick Deurloo, President, Commercial Engines; Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President, Engineering; DJ Dalal, North American Project Director, IEC (PRNewswire)

The facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Capabilities Center (ICC), which opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers. The IEC, which was designed to meet the LEED Platinum certification, further enhances Raytheon Technologies' combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across the company's businesses.

"The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth," said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney. "The work conducted at the IEC – by some of India's best and brightest minds – will support cutting edge technology that will drive the future of flight."

More than 50 employees are now based in the state-of-the-art facility, with an additional 450 jobs to be filled over the next four years. Work performed at the IEC will encompass elements such as aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney's broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines. It will also extend across the entire product lifecycle from development to field support and sustainment.

"The IEC will fully integrate with our existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland to advance world-class technology such as the geared turbofan and other sustainable propulsion solutions," said Paul Weedon, vice president, Engine Development, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. "The IEC team will be key to improving commercial engine performance, extending time on wing, reducing airline operating costs, and decreasing fuel consumption."

The opening of the IEC further illustrates Raytheon Technologies' long history of investing in India.

With more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service, Pratt & Whitney has one of the largest footprints for any engine maker in India. Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines power more than 180 A320neos and A321neos and have delivered more than $1 billion in savings to Indian airlines since entry-into-service. Other significant investments in-country include Pratt & Whitney's state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

India is important to the global growth and investment strategy of Raytheon Technologies, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool will help drive the country's contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defense.

* Note: The IEC is a part of UTCIPL (United Technologies Corporation Pvt Ltd.)

