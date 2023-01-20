GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has won a group of projects totaling 2.3 GW in the state of Florida in the USA. These systems include sites engineered for 150 mph wind gusts.

GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA
GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA(PRNewswire)

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "The ability of our rugged Genius Tracker™ system to survive windspeeds in excess of 150 mph was a critical part of our ability to win this large group of projects."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

GameChange Solar - Logo (PRNewsfoto/GameChange Solar)
GameChange Solar - Logo (PRNewsfoto/GameChange Solar)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamechange-solar-awarded-group-of-projects-totaling-2-3-gw-for-genius-trackers-in-florida-usa-301727173.html

SOURCE GameChange Solar

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.