Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Releases Statement on the Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, Calif.

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today released a statement regarding the mass shooting incident that took place in Monterey Park, Calif., the evening of January 21, 2023. Current reports state that 10 people were killed, and at least 10 more were injured.

In response to the tragedy, Kenneth Sim, M.D., Chairman of the Board, and Co-Chief Executive Officers Thomas Lam, M.D. and Brandon Sim released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken and saddened to learn about the devastating acts of violence that occurred in our community last night, the eve of the Lunar New Year. This is the most important holiday of the year for many in our community, and what should have been a night of joyful celebration instead turned into one of senseless violence.

"We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims' families, friends, and all those who were affected by this tragic event. We mourn together.

"We commit to lend our full support to the families of the victims and the Monterey Park community as a whole, and are actively partnering with other community leaders to organize and deploy all available aid. Our clinics, urgent care/immediate access centers, and hospitalist program remain open during this time to serve the community with any medical needs they may have. This community, one we are proud to have been a part of for over 30 years, is extraordinarily strong and resilient, and by standing united, we can build towards a future where no one must experience such senseless tragedy."

Clinical Operations and Patient Care:

Our urgent care/immediate access centers and hospitalist program continue to be available throughout this period and are prepared to provide assistance to the communities we serve. Our local immediate access centers located at 120 W. Hellman Ave. in Monterey Park, Calif. and 101 Wheeler Ave. in Arcadia, Calif., will continue to operate during normal business hours 7 days a week to serve patients in this time of need.

We thank our teammates—our hospitalists, urgent care staff, frontline care providers, and more—who are stepping up during this difficult time to continue to provide care and support for our communities.

