PEET'S COFFEE PERKS UP THE BIG GAME WITH COLD BREW CRUISER SWEEPSTAKES

[Cold] Brew on Tap is Ready to Roll with $3,500 Custom Trike to Caffeinate the Big Game; Deadline to enter January 26

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Game on! California-based Peet's Coffee, the original craft coffee, is bringing the (cold) brew for this year's Big Game with a Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser sweepstakes. Cold brew aficionados, cyclists, football fans, house partiers and tailgaters have an opportunity to win this one-of-a-kind, custom three-wheel, football-themed party bike complete with a cooler and two taps to serve Peet's cold brew and a second beverage. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the U.S. where applicable, 18 years of age or older and the deadline to enter is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. See complete rules and conditions.

Game on! California-based Peet’s Coffee, the original craft coffee, is bringing the (cold) brew for this year’s Big Game with a Peet’s Cold Brew Cruiser sweepstakes.

"Demand for cold brew has never been higher and we thought what better way to celebrate our Peet's fans - and the culmination of football season - than to caffeinate them for the Big Game," said Jessica Buttimer, Vice President of Brand at Peet's Coffee. "The Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser winner will definitely be the life of their party. With two taps, this party bike will keep fans rolling from the pre-game to the confetti drop."

The Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser is a custom, three-wheel cruiser-style bicycle that comes equipped with a cargo box/cooler and two draft beverage kits for serving beverages on tap, plus three (3) one-gallon bags of cold brew concentrate for cold brew preparation (a prize value of $3,500).

The Peet's Cold Brew Cruiser sweepstakes takes place on Instagram. No purchase is necessary. To enter:

Follow @PeetsCoffee Like the Peet's Coffee Cold Brew Cruiser Sweepstakes Post Tag a friend in the comments

OR

You can also email your full name with the subject line "Peet's Coffee Cold Brew Cruiser" to social@peets.com. The deadline to enter is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The winner will be selected Jan. 27, 2023 for the bike to be delivered to the winner in time for the Big Game.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee®, part of JDE Peet's (JDEP.AS) the world's largest pure play coffee and tea company by revenue, is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded in 1966 in Berkeley, California, by Alfred Peet. Peet pioneered the craft coffee movement in the U.S and his legacy lives on today in every cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store, or served in any one of more than 370 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's Coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards.

Additional images available here

(PRNewsfoto/Peet's Coffee) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.