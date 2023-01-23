Pretium Founder and CEO, Don Mullen, Sends Letter to President Biden Urging Collaborative Public and Private Sector Action to Address Our Nation's Housing Challenges

Affirms Pretium's Commitment to Housing Affordability and Supply; Urges Joint, Good Faith Efforts Between All Levels of Government and the Private Sector to Drive Long-Term Housing Policy Solutions

Dear Mr. President:

I am writing regarding your Administration's ongoing efforts to address some of our nation's most urgent housing challenges. The government, in good faith partnership with the private sector, has a tremendous opportunity to drive long-term, sustainable housing affordability and supply. At Pretium, we have more than $50 billion in assets under management and more than 4,000 employees supporting residential investments (including residential real estate and mortgage finance), as well as corporate and structured credit. Our single-family rental (SFR) platform, Progress Residential, currently manages over 90,000 homes across 30 markets in United States. Our size and scale provide a unique vantage point from which to advocate for innovative ways the public and private sectors can work together to achieve long-term economic growth and equality. Through collaboration, we can increase rental housing supply, invest in historically disinvested neighborhoods, and eliminate outdated and discriminatory zoning laws.

Progress Residential has already outlined a comprehensive housing affordability plan, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in recent White House-led conversations with housing providers about resident-centered property management practices. We look forward to continuing to engage in conversations regarding viable public-private housing solutions and, to that end, encourage consideration of the following proposals by your Administration and bipartisan policymakers in Congress:

In closing, Mr. President, I agree with you that every American should have "access to housing that is affordable, stable, safe and healthy, accessible, energy efficient and resilient, and located near good schools and with a reasonable commute to their jobs."8 To achieve this goal, however, we must build a more inclusive housing model that envisions single-family rental housing stability as a key pillar. Single-family rentals offer a unique opportunity to address our national housing crisis and have the ability to contribute to family stability, economic mobility, and positive health outcomes. SFR can provide families access to neighborhoods that have lower poverty and crime rates, higher performing schools, more mixed incomes and other amenities families seek. Pretium and Progress Residential are dedicated to creating equitable outcomes for the residents who choose to live in our communities and have adopted management practices that are designed to provide opportunities for wealth building and homeownership.

I welcome the opportunity to discuss these proposals with you and your team in greater detail and look forward to working together to create sustainable, bipartisan, public-private solutions for our nation's housing challenges.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Don Mullen

CEO & Founder

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

