NBEVQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of NewAge, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of NewAge, Inc. (OTC Other: NBEVQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: January 18, 2018 to October 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 6, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that NewAge, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company and defendants had no relationship with the military or FamilyMart; (2) the Company and defendants overstated the business agreements that they did have; (3) the Company and defendants never produced or sold a proprietary CBD beverage; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (5) as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

