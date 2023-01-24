SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

What: Sanmina Corporation's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings When: Monday, January 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Web Link: Q1 FY'23 Earnings Webcast Link Dial in Number: 833.816.1390 – Domestic 412.317.0483 – International Contact: Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in industrial, defense, medical, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

