Seefried Properties; USAA Real Estate Break Ground on New Industrial Park in Rockwall, Texas

Project to Deliver 315,440 SF Along Interstate 30

ROCKWALL, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Properties, a privately held real estate firm specializing in the development of industrial properties, along with capital partner and real estate investment manager, USAA Real Estate, announce construction has commenced at Rockwall Park 30, a new state-of-the-art logistics facility in Rockwall, Texas. Situated on a 23-acre site off Interstate-30 and Data Drive, the facility will include 315,440 square feet of divisible, Class A, speculative industrial space across two buildings.

"We are thrilled to be developing new product in this fast-growing part of the Metroplex, and the City of Rockwall and Rockwall EDC have been tremendous partners in helping us bring these buildings to the market, ready to house businesses serving this dynamic submarket," said Jonathan Stites, Senior Vice President at Seefried. "Seefried is excited to team with USAA Real Estate once again."

Buildings at Rockwall Park 30 will feature modern specifications targeted by a wide variety of industrial users including 32-foot clear heights, generous concrete truck courts and a total of 88 dock-high doors, 4 grade-level doors, as well as ample auto parking stalls, with potential for a fully secure fenced site. The design and layout of the property offer efficient ingress and egress along I-30, as well as north and southbound exits and entrances at Corporate Crossing and Capital Boulevard. With frontage along I-30, the project will provide users with excellent signage, visibility, and easy access to major highways, allowing for efficient regional and local distribution.

Construction of the rear-load buildings will be completed with tenant occupancy available for 4Q 2023.

The KBC Advisors team of Ann Jaggars, Tony Kreme and Whit Maddox will handle leasing efforts on behalf of the project. EE Reed is the general contractor; Pross Design Group is serving as the project's architect; BGE is the civil engineer.

Georgia-based Seefried Properties and USAA Real Estate have teamed up on multiple projects in North Texas. The partners recently disclosed plans for a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Forney, just east of Dallas. The three-building addition to East Gate Logistics Center is currently under construction and expected to deliver during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About Seefried Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Properties is a privately held real estate firm that focuses on the development, leasing and management of industrial properties across the United States. The firm primarily focuses on development in core industrial markets and build-to-suits with tenants in core and second-tier markets. Seefried leases and manages approximately 25 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed over 200 million square feet of space valued in excess of $18 billion across 120+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com

About USAA Real Estate:

Along with its affiliate companies, USAA Real Estate invests across the risk spectrum for a global client base, managing over $35 billion in net assets under management within a diversified portfolio across North America and Europe. USAA Real Estate provides strategic equity and debt capital, including to capitalize on the accelerating demand for technology-driven real estate assets, to meet the critical need for housing solutions, and for other market and capital structure opportunities exhibiting compelling risk-return characteristics. For more information, visit www.usrealco.com

