Stagwell (STGW) Technologies Taps Jason Brandt as Managing Partner to Drive Expanded Client Focus

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Technologies today announced the appointment of Jason Brandt as Managing Partner, Commercial. Brandt – a global leader in innovating digital experiences through bridging creative technology and business requirements – will join the leadership team alongside Peter Corsell to drive a renewed focus on scaling Stagwell Tech's vision for enabling enterprise growth through technology.

Stagwell Tech has historically supported tech development across sister Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agencies and products within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and now has broadened that remit to engineering digital experiences directly to brands.

"Everywhere you look, the impact of digital transformation is being felt and enterprise investments in creating unique consumer experiences are not stopping anytime soon. Our goal is simple – to help brands get closer to their customers by transforming static digital roadmaps into tangible consumer experiences. We are uniquely positioned to not only design those solutions but engineer the end-to-end creation," says Brandt. "It's an honor to be part of the Stagwell Tech story as we further scale our team to directly work with brands' as their digital transformation partner.".

Jason Brandt is a seasoned digital executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry. Before Stagwell, he served as the Global Executive Director of Digital at Grey Group, where he spent 8 years leading the digital efforts for Grey's Procter & Gamble brands and other Grey global clients. In this role, he focused on delivering the highest quality digital output, training and maintaining a digital culture focused on agile delivery, evaluating and negotiating partnerships, managing acquisition integrations, and working with platforms to develop effective ideas and optimal omnichannel paths.

Jason has also served as the WPP Team P&G Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, he was responsible for bringing the best imaginable digital solutions to P&G offered across WPP. Prior to his time at Grey Group, he held various leadership positions at companies such as Zemoga, Y&R Enfatico , Gartner, Havas, and Chiat/Day. He is skilled in information technology, product marketing, and digital media and is an active judge for The Webby Awards among additional industry-related activities.

