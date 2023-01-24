Trinity Cyber Appoints John Fraser to Lead Federal Sales

Trinity Cyber expands team as its breakthrough technical capability gains popularity and helps federal government agencies secure their networks and comply with White House and DHS directives

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Cyber, Inc. , a technology innovator that is providing groundbreaking network security, today announced the appointment of John Fraser as Director of Federal Business. Today's announcement comes on the heels of recent growth in adoption of Trinity Cyber's technology to federal civilian agencies and military/DOD networks.

John has more than 18 years of professional experience in the areas of technical sales and sales leadership, business development, and strategic consulting. As a trusted advisor and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), John has led complex cybersecurity and SaaS implementations across both federal and commercial sectors.

"John brings strong experience and leadership skills that are well aligned with our core areas of growth in service to the federal government," said Pete Forno, Vice President of Sales at Trinity Cyber. "We are thrilled to welcome John to our growing team as we continue to redefine the network security market for our customers across the public sector."

The company continues to solidify its strong foothold in the market as enterprises increasingly adopt its powerful automated preventive controls to achieve better security. TC:Edge is a critical new control service that brings a federal agency into overnight compliance with SSL termination and CVE mitigation directives, among others.

Prior to joining Trinity Cyber, John oversaw Federal Civilian Sales at Securonix Inc. and was a Major Account Executive at Akamai technologies overseeing the company's largest customer portfolios including the Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Department of Transportation.

Prior to Akamai, John spearheaded several Department of Defense mission critical programs while at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Fraser served as a program advisor to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the Defense Information Systems Agency working with Agency leadership on global threats and large-scale information technology initiatives.

"Major institutions, including federal agencies, universities, and large enterprises in a dozen verticals are deploying Trinity Cyber at massive scale and with great effect," said Fraser. "These organizations are achieving dramatically better security results with Trinity Cyber, including neutralizing and preventing entire classes of threats, virtually patching hundreds of CVEs, catching threats missed by other security products, reducing false positives, and decreasing incident response workloads. I am excited to bring my direct experience in driving growth in the federal market to continue this success for Trinity Cyber and better secure our nation's networks."

Additionally, Trinity Cyber continues to expand its reach across the industry with the growth of its sales organization, most recently with the addition of Elisha Lung as Sales Engineer.

TC:Edge and TC:File are Trinity Cyber's core services. Both service lines are redefining what is possible in the cybersecurity industry.

About Trinity Cyber

Trinity Cyber, Inc. is a US-based corporation that invents and operates technology to solve the most difficult cybersecurity challenges. The company's products and services range across several multi-billion dollar market segments. The company's founders, management team, and technologists are all award-winning, recognized leaders in their field—and their tech is turning heads.

