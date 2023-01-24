Whirlpool Corporation Invites Trade Professionals to Connect and Explore Purposeful Appliance Solutions at IBS 2023

Whirlpool Corporation is back on the show floor with a focus on relationship building, innovative appliance solutions, and operational support

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home building industry is ever-changing, and in the midst of that change, trade professionals need a partner they can count on not just for purposeful, quality appliances, but for operational support, too. Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global major appliance company, will exhibit at the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center where trade professionals will have opportunities to build relationships, form new connections, and explore new product innovation and trends.

Attendees will find products across Whirlpool Corporation's family of brands – Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir. Each distinct brand offers appliances that appeal to varying customer segments and complement assorted home types to help builders meet evolving buyer needs.

"We're looking forward to being back at IBS to showcase our offerings to the trade, and establish stronger connections with those who share our vision of improving life at home," said Rob Byrd, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "We're committed to supporting the trade with a unique portfolio of dependable products as well as dedicated support teams so they can provide for their customers."

Attendees can expect to find purposeful innovations in the Whirlpool Corporation that suit a variety of home buyer lifestyles and reflect today's top industry trends, such as:

Pet-friendly features: Today's home buyers love their pets, but they don't love their pet's shedding, with nearly 60% [1] of pet owners agreeing that shedding pet hair is a problem. To help alleviate that challenge, the Maytag ® Pet Pro System was designed to visibly remove pet hair. It unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter – the industry's first pet hair filter in the washer, removing 5X [2] more pet hair from clothes. The washer is also equipped with a built-in water faucet to rinse, spot treat or soak clothes right in the washer, eliminating extra steps. In the dryer, the Pet Pro option lifts and traps loads of pet hair with an XL lint trap. Today's home buyers love their pets, but they don't love their pet's shedding, with nearly 60%of pet owners agreeing that shedding pet hair is a problem. To help alleviate that challenge, thewas designed to visibly remove pet hair. It unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter – the industry's first pet hair filter in the washer, removing 5Xmore pet hair from clothes. The washer is also equipped with a built-in water faucet to rinse, spot treat or soak clothes right in the washer, eliminating extra steps. In the dryer, the Pet Pro option lifts and traps loads of pet hair with an XL lint trap.

Function and beauty: Functionality is just as important as aesthetics, and buyers aren't willing to sacrifice one for the other. This spacious KitchenAid ® 30 Cu. Ft. 48" Built-In Side-by- Side Refrigerator has a sleek, stainless steel PrintShield™ finish that resists smudges and fingerprints, and inside, buyers will find innovative features that prioritize organization. For buyers who love to entertain, the Under-Shelf Prep Zone is ideal for storing food prep, chilling desserts, and more, while the moisture- and stain-resistant Wood-Look Pull Out Tray keeps ingredients beautifully organized. Plus, this premium refrigerator maintains optimal ingredient temperatures with the ExtendFresh™ Plus Temperature Management System. Functionality is just as important as aesthetics, and buyers aren't willing to sacrifice one for the other. This spacioushas a sleek, stainless steel PrintShieldfinish that resists smudges and fingerprints, and inside, buyers will find innovative features that prioritize organization. For buyers who love to entertain, the Under-Shelf Prep Zone is ideal for storing food prep, chilling desserts, and more, while the moisture- and stain-resistant Wood-Look Pull Out Tray keeps ingredients beautifully organized. Plus, this premium refrigerator maintains optimal ingredient temperatures with the ExtendFreshPlus Temperature Management System.

The Whirlpool Corporation booth will also offer sneak peeks of the newest product launches in the works, including the first of its kind KitchenAid® Over-the-Range Flush Built-In Microwave that allows for seamless kitchen design.

In addition to seeing featured products, registered attendees will have the chance to get exclusive insights from Whirlpool Corporation experts on some of the most prominent challenges facing the industry today. These 20-minute talks followed by a 10-minute Q&A require registration in advance and will take place in Whirlpool Corporation booth W3000. Topics and speakers include:

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Recession: How to Navigate 2023 with More Confidence , presented by Michael Harms , Trade Advisor at Whirlpool Corporation

The Final Mile: Exciting Optimizations to Benefit the Trade, presented by Jennifer Springer , Senior Director of Customer Fulfillment at Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation will also be hosting an exclusive happy hour in their booth on Tuesday, January 31 from 3:30-5 p.m. PST to give registered attendees a chance to experience Whirlpool PRO while networking, learning and engaging. Registration is required, and attendees can sign up here .

For more information about the company's presence at IBS and events taking place at the show, visit: whirlpoolpro.com/IBS2023. For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

[1] Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Maytag from July 26 to August 2, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 dog and cat owners.

[2] Comparing Normal cycle with Pet Pro Filter and option to cycle using traditional agitator without Pet Pro Filter and option. Results will vary based on fabric and type of pet hair.

