FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 60.6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR DILUTED EPS GROWTH

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("4Q2022"), compared to $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("3Q2022") and $1.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("4Q2021"). For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's net income totaled $6.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 60.6% in diluted earnings per share.
Comparing 2022 to 2021, earnings improvement was driven primarily by reductions in non-interest expense following strategic initiatives that were initiated by the Company beginning in the third quarter of 2021. The strategic initiatives included the cessation of new business development at the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), as well as efforts to reorganize the Bank's retail banking, technology and deposit operations functions. As a result of these efforts, non-interest expense was reduced by $4.7 million, or 14.3%, comparing 2022 to 2021.
"We are pleased to wrap up a very strong year of earnings growth," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "The strategic initiatives that we began 15 to 18 months ago to improve both operating efficiency and asset quality are reaping significant rewards in the current environment. The coming year is expected to present many challenges as we continue to face a rising interest rate environment and a slowing economy. However, we continue to believe that our balance sheet is well-positioned for the volatile environment in which we find ourselves," continued Mr. House.
Net income grew by $0.4 million, or 19.8%, in 4Q2022, compared to 3Q2022 due, in part, to growth in net interest income. Quarter-over-quarter net interest margin improved by 17 basis points in 4Q2022 compared to 3Q2022. In addition, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $0.6 million as loan growth slowed, particularly in the indirect consumer category, during the last quarter of the year.
Other Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2022.
Quarter Ended
2022
2021
December
September
June
March
December
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Real estate loans:
Construction, land development and other land loans
$
54,396
$
36,740
$
40,625
$
52,817
$
67,048
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties
88,426
84,911
69,098
69,760
72,727
Secured by multi-family residential properties
67,917
72,446
66,848
50,796
46,000
Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties
199,965
200,505
187,041
177,752
197,901
Commercial and industrial loans
73,555
65,920
65,792
67,455
72,286
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
6
31
116
643
1,661
Consumer loans:
Direct consumer
10,053
12,279
15,419
18,023
21,689
Branch retail
14,237
16,278
18,634
21,891
25,692
Indirect
266,567
262,742
252,206
220,931
205,940
Total loans
$
775,122
$
751,852
$
715,779
$
680,068
$
710,944
Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs
1,249
1,581
1,142
1,738
2,594
Allowance for loan and lease losses
9,422
9,373
8,751
8,484
8,320
Net loans
$
764,451
$
740,898
$
705,886
$
669,846
$
700,030
The Company's total loan portfolio increased by $23.3 million, or 3.1%, during 4Q2022. Loan volume increases during the quarter were driven primarily by growth in the Bank's construction, commercial and industrial, consumer indirect, and 1-4 family residential secured categories. Growth in these categories was consistent with continued commercial economic activity and resiliency in consumer demand during the quarter. Loan growth was partially offset by decreases in the multi-family residential, direct consumer, and branch retail categories. The decreases in direct consumer and branch retail loans were consistent with management's expectations related to the Company's business cessation strategy at ALC. As of December 31, 2022, loans totaled $775.1 million, an increase of $64.2 million, or 9.0%, since December 31, 2021. The majority of year-over-year growth resulted from the consumer indirect and multi-family residential categories.
Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $9.9 million in 4Q2022, compared to $9.5 million in 3Q2022 and $9.3 million in 4Q2021. The improvement compared to both prior quarters resulted from loan growth, as well as margin expansion as earning assets repriced faster than interest-bearing liabilities amid the rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin was 4.27% in 4Q2022, compared to 4.10% in both 3Q2022 and 4Q2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income totaled $36.9 million, slightly below $37.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in 2022 was attributable to reductions in interest and fees on ALC loans in connection with the ALC cessation of business strategy, as well as increases in interest expense resulting from the rising rate environment. Comparing 2022 to 2021, interest and fees on ALC loans decreased by $4.3 million, while the Company's interest expense increased by $1.3 million. These reductions in net interest income were mostly offset by growth of $5.6 million in interest income attributable to the Bank's other earning asset categories comparing 2022 to 2021. Full-year net interest margin was 4.07% in 2022, compared to 4.23% in 2021. As ALC's loan portfolio continues to pay down, there will be continued reduction in interest and fees attributable to ALC's loans. As of December 31, 2022, remaining loans, net of unearned interest and fees, in ALC's portfolio totaled $20.2 million. This amount represents a reduction of 57.9% of total loans in ALC's portfolio from September 30, 2021, immediately following implementation of the cessation of business strategy. As the pay down of ALC's loans continues, the Company is continuing efforts to deploy funds in the Bank's other loan and investment categories in order to offset reductions in interest income resulting from the pay down.
Deposit Growth and Deployment of Funds – Deposits totaled $870.0 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $846.5 million as of September 30, 2022, and $838.1 million as of December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more, totaled $778.1 million, or 89.4% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $775.1 million, or 92.5% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2021. Total average funding costs, including both interest- and noninterest-bearing deposits and borrowings, was 0.77% in 4Q2022, compared to 0.51% in 3Q2022, and 0.33% in 4Q2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, average funding costs totaled 0.48%, compared to 0.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021. As the cost of deposits and borrowings continues to rise, management seeks to deploy earning assets in an efficient manner to maximize net interest income amid the rising interest rate environment. During 4Q2022, the Company sold investment securities with a principal balance totaling $8.6 million at a net loss of $83 thousand. The intent of these sales was to effectively prune the investment portfolio and allow for reinvestment in higher-earning assets in future periods. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $132.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $145.9 million as of September 30, 2022, and $134.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
Loan Loss Provision – The Company's loan loss provision totaled $0.5 million in 4Q2022, compared to $1.2 million in 3Q2022, and $0.5 million in 4Q2021. The reduction in provision compared to 3Q2022 resulted primarily from reduced loan growth in 4Q2022, particularly in the Bank's indirect consumer portfolio. For the year ended December 31, 2022, loan loss provisions totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in provision expense comparing 2022 to 2021 reflected both an increase in charge-offs associated with ALC's loan portfolio, as well as qualitative adjustments applied to the portfolio in response to heightened inflationary trends and other economic uncertainties that emerged in 2022. In management's view, the combination of the business cessation strategy, coupled with deteriorating economic conditions, including elevated inflation levels, increased overall credit risk during 2022, particularly in ALC's loan portfolio. Loan loss provisions recorded by the Company during 2022 included expense of $2.0 million associated with ALC's loans and $1.3 million associated with the Bank's portfolio. While loan loss provisions at ALC resulted primarily from increased charge-offs and heightened economic risk factors, provisions at the Bank resulted primarily from loan growth. Due to its classification as a smaller reporting company by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is not required to adopt the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model to account for credit losses until 2023. Management has calculated a preliminary allowance for credit losses under the CECL accounting model as of January 1, 2023. Although the calculation is not final, and is subject to further evaluation, management currently expects to record an increase to credit loss reserves upon the adoption of CECL of approximately $2.4 million. Of this amount, approximately $0.7 million, or 29%, is associated with ALC's run-off loan portfolio, while the remainder is associated with the Bank's loan portfolio. In accordance with CECL transition accounting guidance, the adjustment will be recorded directly to retained earnings during the first quarter of 2023 and will not impact the Company's current period earnings.
Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $0.7 million in 4Q2022, compared to $1.1 million in 3Q2022 and $0.9 million in 4Q2021. The decrease comparing 4Q2022 to 3Q2022 resulted primarily from gains on the sale of premises and equipment in 3Q2022 that were not repeated in 4Q2022, as well as losses associated with investment securities sales in 4Q2022. Compared to 4Q2021, the reduction in 4Q2022 resulted from the losses on sales of investment securities, combined with reduced service charge and other ancillary revenues comparing the two periods. For both years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, non-interest income totaled $3.5 million.
Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $7.1 million in 4Q2022, compared to $7.0 million in 3Q2022, and $7.4 million in 4Q2021. The increase in expense comparing 4Q2022 to 3Q2022 resulted primarily from various miscellaneous expense categories, combined with a modest increase in salaries and benefits. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $28.1 million, compared to $32.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a decrease of 14.3%. The year-over-year expense decrease resulted primarily from the cessation of ALC's business, as well as other efficiency efforts conducted by the Bank. As a result of these efforts, significant reductions were realized associated with salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and other expenses associated with technology and professional services. Non-interest expense during 2022 was further reduced by $0.3 million in nonrecurring net gains on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO). Due primarily to the significant reduction in non-interest expense, the Company's efficiency ratio improved to 69.5% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 80.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Asset Quality – The Company's nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $2.8 million as of September 30, 2022, and $4.2 million as of December 31, 2021. The reduction in nonperforming assets during 2022 resulted mostly from the sale of OREO properties during the period. Reductions in OREO totaled $1.5 million during 2022 and included the sales of banking centers that were closed in 2021. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets totaled 0.24% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.28% as of September 30, 2022, and 0.43% as of December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans increased in 2022 to 0.30% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.16% as of December 31, 2021. The increase resulted from accelerated charge-offs of ALC's run-off portfolio of loans.
Shareholders' Equity – As of December 31, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $85.1 million, compared to $90.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity resulted from reductions in accumulated other comprehensive income due to declines in the market value of the Company's available-for-sale investment portfolio, as well as repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock during the year ended December 31, 2022. The market value declines in investment securities available-for-sale were the direct result of the increasing interest rate environment in 2022. No other-than-temporary impairment was recognized in the portfolio as of December 31, 2022. The market value decrease in available-for-sale securities was partially offset by an increase in the market value of cash flow derivative instruments that hedge certain deposits and borrowings on the Company's balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, the Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets totaled 7.84%, compared to 7.67% as of September 30, 2022, and 8.63% as of December 31, 2021.
Share Repurchases - During 2022, the Company completed share repurchases totaling 412,400 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price per share of $10.87. The repurchases were completed under the Company's existing share repurchase program, which was amended in April 2021 to allow for the repurchase of additional shares. During 4Q2022, the share repurchase program was extended through December 31, 2023. Under the program, 596,813 shares remain available for repurchase as of December 31, 2022. No shares were repurchased during 4Q2022.
Cash Dividend – Commensurate with the earnings growth experienced in 2022, the Company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share of common stock in 4Q2022, a 67% increase over the dividend of $0.03 per share paid during the previous three quarters of 2022 and all four quarters of 2021.
Regulatory Capital –During 4Q2022, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.07%. As of December 31, 2022, its total capital ratio was 12.19%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.39%.
Liquidity – As of December 31, 2022, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.
About First US Bancshares, Inc.
First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the Company's customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus and protect against it, through vaccinations and otherwise, or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company's operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company's borrowers and other customers; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for loan losses and financial results; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
December
September
June
March
December
December
December
Results of Operations:
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income
$
11,621
$
10,670
$
9,525
$
9,381
$
9,987
$
41,197
$
39,921
Interest expense
1,730
1,155
699
672
727
4,256
2,950
Net interest income
9,891
9,515
8,826
8,709
9,260
36,941
36,971
Provision for loan and lease losses
527
1,165
895
721
493
3,308
2,010
Net interest income after provision for loan
9,364
8,350
7,931
7,988
8,767
33,633
34,961
Non-interest income
678
1,088
856
829
865
3,451
3,521
Non-interest expense
7,106
7,032
6,878
7,056
7,414
28,072
32,756
Income before income taxes
2,936
2,406
1,909
1,761
2,218
9,012
5,726
Provision for income taxes
708
546
494
400
507
2,148
1,275
Net income
$
2,228
$
1,860
$
1,415
$
1,361
$
1,711
$
6,864
$
4,451
Per Share Data:
Basic net income per share
$
0.37
$
0.31
$
0.23
$
0.22
$
0.27
$
1.13
$
0.70
Diluted net income per share
$
0.35
$
0.29
$
0.22
$
0.20
$
0.25
$
1.06
$
0.66
Dividends declared
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.14
$
0.12
Key Measures (Period End):
Total assets
$
994,667
$
989,277
$
955,385
$
968,646
$
958,302
Tangible assets (1)
986,866
981,421
947,462
960,650
950,233
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
764,451
740,898
705,886
669,846
700,030
Allowance for loan and lease losses
9,422
9,373
8,751
8,484
8,320
Investment securities, net
132,657
145,903
152,536
137,736
134,319
Total deposits
870,025
846,537
844,296
853,117
838,126
Short-term borrowings
20,038
40,106
10,088
10,062
10,046
Long-term borrowings
10,726
10,708
10,690
10,671
10,653
Total shareholders' equity
85,135
83,103
82,576
87,807
90,064
Tangible common equity (1)
77,334
75,247
74,653
79,811
81,995
Book value per common share
14.65
14.30
14.05
14.33
14.59
Tangible book value per common share (1)
13.31
12.95
12.70
13.02
13.28
Key Ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.90
%
0.75
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.71
%
0.70
%
0.47
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
10.60
%
8.78
%
6.55
%
6.17
%
7.54
%
7.99
%
5.01
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
11.70
%
9.69
%
7.21
%
6.77
%
8.29
%
8.80
%
5.52
%
Net interest margin
4.27
%
4.10
%
3.91
%
3.97
%
4.10
%
4.07
%
4.23
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
67.2
%
66.3
%
71.0
%
74.0
%
73.2
%
69.5
%
80.9
%
Net loans to deposits
87.9
%
87.5
%
83.6
%
78.5
%
83.5
%
Net loans to assets
76.9
%
74.9
%
73.9
%
69.2
%
73.0
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.84
%
7.67
%
7.88
%
8.31
%
8.63
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
9.39
%
9.23
%
9.33
%
9.38
%
9.17
%
Allowance for loan losses as % of loans
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.22
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
0.24
%
0.28
%
0.18
%
0.32
%
0.43
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
0.25
%
0.29
%
0.36
%
0.32
%
0.18
%
0.30
%
0.16
%
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 11.
(2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)
(3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
THREE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
759,128
$
10,677
5.58
%
$
715,882
$
9,503
5.27
%
Taxable investment securities
137,894
735
2.11
%
127,605
444
1.38
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
1,746
5
1.14
%
3,091
13
1.67
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,491
20
5.32
%
870
8
3.65
%
Federal funds sold
995
10
3.99
%
80
—
—
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
18,340
174
3.76
%
48,310
19
0.16
%
Total interest-earning assets
919,594
11,621
5.01
%
895,838
9,987
4.42
%
Noninterest-earning assets
66,369
66,147
Total
$
985,963
$
961,985
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
237,049
$
200
0.33
%
$
244,258
$
128
0.21
%
Savings deposits
215,728
510
0.94
%
204,063
145
0.28
%
Time deposits
224,373
707
1.25
%
212,891
295
0.55
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
677,150
1,417
0.83
%
661,212
568
0.34
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
179,568
—
—
179,331
—
—
Total deposits
856,718
1,417
0.66
%
840,543
568
0.27
%
Borrowings
36,144
313
3.44
%
20,678
159
3.05
%
Total funding costs
892,862
1,730
0.77
%
861,221
727
0.33
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
9,711
10,758
Shareholders' equity
83,390
90,006
Total
$
985,963
$
961,985
Net interest income
$
9,891
$
9,260
Net interest margin
4.27
%
4.10
%
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST MARGIN
YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Total loans
$
724,639
$
38,015
5.25
%
$
685,010
$
38,229
5.58
%
Taxable investment securities
141,283
2,631
1.86
%
107,141
1,503
1.40
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
2,342
36
1.54
%
3,370
60
1.78
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,247
53
4.25
%
928
34
3.66
%
Federal funds sold
584
22
3.77
%
83
—
—
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
38,379
440
1.15
%
76,972
95
0.12
%
Total interest-earning assets
908,474
41,197
4.53
%
873,504
39,921
4.57
%
Noninterest-earning assets
65,855
66,782
Total
$
974,329
$
940,286
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
246,124
$
638
0.26
%
$
236,084
$
553
0.23
%
Savings deposits
208,672
1,204
0.58
%
193,766
599
0.31
%
Time deposits
212,591
1,540
0.72
%
226,425
1,517
0.67
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
667,387
3,382
0.51
%
656,275
2,669
0.41
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
182,032
—
—
172,187
—
—
Total deposits
849,419
3,382
0.40
%
828,462
2,669
0.32
%
Borrowings
30,048
874
2.91
%
13,512
281
2.08
%
Total funding costs
879,467
4,256
0.48
%
841,974
2,950
0.35
%
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,977
9,416
Shareholders' equity
85,885
88,896
Total
$
974,329
$
940,286
Net interest income
$
36,941
$
36,971
Net interest margin
4.07
%
4.23
%
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
11,844
$
10,843
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
18,308
50,401
Total cash and cash equivalents
30,152
61,244
Federal funds sold
1,768
82
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
130,795
130,883
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
1,862
3,436
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
1,359
870
Loans, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $9,422 and $8,320, respectively
764,451
700,030
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,623 and $21,916,
24,439
25,123
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
16,399
16,141
Accrued interest receivable
3,011
2,556
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
7,801
8,069
Other real estate owned
686
2,149
Other assets
11,944
7,719
Total assets
$
994,667
$
958,302
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
169,822
$
174,501
Interest-bearing
700,203
663,625
Total deposits
870,025
838,126
Accrued interest expense
607
224
Other liabilities
8,136
9,189
Short-term borrowings
20,038
10,046
Long-term borrowings
10,726
10,653
Total liabilities
909,532
868,238
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,679,659 and
75
75
Additional paid-in capital
14,510
14,163
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(7,241)
(276)
Retained earnings
104,460
98,428
Less treasury stock: 1,867,401 and 1,462,540 shares at cost, respectively
(26,669)
(22,326)
Total shareholders' equity
85,135
90,064
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
994,667
$
958,302
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
10,676
$
9,503
$
38,015
$
38,229
Interest on investment securities
945
484
3,182
1,692
Total interest income
11,621
9,987
41,197
39,921
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,418
569
3,382
2,669
Interest on borrowings
312
158
874
281
Total interest expense
1,730
727
4,256
2,950
Net interest income
9,891
9,260
36,941
36,971
Provision for loan and lease losses
527
493
3,308
2,010
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
9,364
8,767
33,633
34,961
Non-interest income:
Service and other charges on deposit accounts
250
292
1,154
1,069
Net (loss) gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities
(83)
—
(83)
22
Lease income
229
211
864
830
Other income, net
282
362
1,516
1,600
Total non-interest income
678
865
3,451
3,521
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,029
4,206
16,418
19,157
Net occupancy and equipment
813
1,070
3,281
4,388
Computer services
415
421
1,639
1,832
Fees for professional services
249
272
1,060
1,275
Other expense
1,600
1,445
5,674
6,104
Total non-interest expense
7,106
7,414
28,072
32,756
Income before income taxes
2,936
2,218
9,012
5,726
Provision for income taxes
708
507
2,148
1,275
Net income
$
2,228
$
1,711
$
6,864
$
4,451
Basic net income per share
$
0.37
$
0.27
$
1.13
$
0.70
Diluted net income per share
$
0.35
$
0.25
$
1.06
$
0.66
Dividends per share
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.14
$
0.12
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.
The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.
Tangible Balances and Measures
In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.
These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
December
September
June
March
December
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited Reconciliation)
TANGIBLE BALANCES
Total assets
$
994,667
$
989,277
$
955,385
$
968,646
$
958,302
Less: Goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Core deposit intangible
366
421
488
561
634
Tangible assets
(a)
$
986,866
$
981,421
$
947,462
$
960,650
$
950,233
Total shareholders' equity
$
85,135
$
83,103
$
82,576
$
87,807
$
90,064
Less: Goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Core deposit intangible
366
421
488
561
634
Tangible common equity
(b)
$
77,334
$
75,247
$
74,653
$
79,811
$
81,995
Average shareholders' equity
$
83,390
$
84,085
$
86,650
$
89,502
$
90,010
$
85,885
$
88,896
Less: Average goodwill
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
7,435
Less: Average core deposit intangible
392
451
523
596
669
490
794
Average tangible shareholders' equity
(c)
$
75,563
$
76,199
$
78,692
$
81,471
$
81,906
$
77,960
$
80,667
Net income
(d)
$
2,228
$
1,860
$
1,415
$
1,361
$
1,711
$
6,864
$
4,451
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
(e)
5,812
5,812
5,876
6,130
6,172
TANGIBLE MEASURES
Tangible book value per common share
(b)/(e)
$
13.31
$
12.95
$
12.70
$
13.02
$
13.28
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(b)/(a)
7.84
%
7.67
%
7.88
%
8.31
%
8.63
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
(1)
11.70
%
9.69
%
7.21
%
6.77
%
8.29
%
8.80
%
5.52
%
(1)
Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)
Contact:
Thomas S. Elley
205-582-1200
View original content:
SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.