Introducing Podium Life, the Ultimate Guide to All Things Racing

New motorsport lifestyle magazine captures the growing fan base across all racing series including Formula 1, IndyCar, Nascar

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Podium Life , a new motorsports lifestyle magazine. Unveiled at the Rolex 24 of Daytona, Podium Life spotlights the unique world of racing - from the cities, gear, games and technology that are a part of the racing world.

Podium Life, a motorsports lifestyle magazine (PRNewswire)

Across all racing series, research shows that audiences continue to grow as racing attracts new fans. With more global, female, connected audiences, Podium Life delivers a wider range of content that is not currently featured anywhere. The magazine aims to inspire new and long-standing fans by curating the latest books, art, watches and more.

"Today, the motorsports world is centered around qualifying and race stats, but the world of speed is much bigger," said Daniel Incandela, Chief Executive Officer. "Podium Life delivers exclusive stories and a fresh look at the racing world; beyond just speeds and feeds. Motorsports is a tech forward, glamorous and stylish world, and as a lifelong fan, I want to celebrate the many dimensions with fans globally."

Incandela has 20 years experience across industries including racing, art, entertainment and software. His leadership has earned him recognition across industry and business awards.

Podium Life boasts an impressive list of advisors and partners, including two-time IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden as a co-founder.

"The concept of Podium Life resonated from our very first meeting and I was eager to join the team," said Newgarden. "The explosive growth around global motorsports shows that the fan base is eager for more. Motorsport is truly a lifestyle and it extends beyond the race track. Podium Life provides an exciting new outlet for fans to further immerse themselves through content that celebrates the wide spectrum of our sport."

Visit podiumlife.com .

About Podium Life

Podium Life is a motosport lifestyle magazine that celebrates the unique world of speed. Based in Indianapolis, the racing capital of the world, Podium Life puts fans in the driver seat with our ultimate guide to all things motorsports. We're building experiences that inspire race fans.

Built by racing fans who want to connect with global racing enthusiasts by celebrating the people, the products and the stories that make racing special. We're here to capture the cool in motorsports. www.podiumlife.com

Two-time IndyCar Series Champion and Podium Life Co-founder Josef Newgarden at the Rolex 24 at Daytona (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Podium Life