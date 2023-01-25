Massage Heights Sees Record Revenue with 1.4M Services Delivered to Members & Guests

Health & Wellness Franchise Experiences Historical Revenue Growth and Highest AUV in Company's History

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the health and wellness industry continues to flourish amid all economic conditions, Massage Heights, which offers high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services with more than 115 Retreats throughout North America, reported record-breaking revenues and peak company Average Unit Volume (AUV) performance for the past year.

"As stress levels continue to rise, and the medical community increasingly embraces the benefits of massage therapy, Massage Heights has led with care to provide over 1.4 million therapeutic services to members and guests," said Susan Boresow, President & CEO of Massage Heights. "The wellness and self-care routines that developed over the past few years remain a priority for consumers."

While massage therapy services accounted for over 85% of business for the 19-year-old brand, Boresow noted Massage Heights is committed to thoroughly testing and rolling out exceptional new offerings. This includes new massage elevations and facial services currently in development designed to benefit franchisees, members, guests and team members at the retreats.

"Innovation of services and products will remain critical for future growth as personalization and customization increases," said CG Funk, Senior Vice President of Culture and Industry Relations. "In order for this to happen successfully, we will remain hyper-focused on expanding the resources and tools that franchisees need to support culture, recruitment and retention efforts."

Leadership promotions and new hire additions

To uphold outstanding experiences and services for all stakeholders including guests, members, franchisees and retreat team members, Massage Heights invested in strengthening its leadership team:

Russell Hoff – one of the wellness brand's longest standing team members – was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Ashley Schuetz – who had served the company for several years in the past as VP of Marketing – returned to Massage Heights in December of 2022 in the role of Chief Marketing Officer.

Ginger McNab was hired as Chief Financial Officer.

Elena Villaseñor Sullivan was hired as the company's General Counsel.

Jennifer Fredette was hired as Director of Skin Care Services.

Primed for franchise system growth

With all pieces firmly in place – including a clear company vision and culture, a solid therapist recruitment strategy, introduction of new products and service offerings and high-level leaders spearheading the charge – Boresow says Massage Heights is now in a prime position for the next phase of franchise system growth.

To allow the management team to stay laser-focused on franchisee support and guest experience, Massage Heights recently partnered with premier franchise development company FranDevCo. Through the partnership, the brand has already started the process of building a pipeline of qualified candidates interested in diversifying their portfolio with the addition of Massage Heights franchises.

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

