PayProp Becomes Official NARPM Partner

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayProp , the automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for single-family residential property managers, announced today its official partnership with NARPM ® (National Association of Residential Property Managers) for 2023. NARPM is the marquee trade organization for property managers and the residential property management industry.

"PayProp has worked with NARPM chapters and attended NARPM events since we began operations in the US in 2019," says Jeff Dowdle , vice president of sales for PayProp North America. "We're excited to work more closely with NARPM members and introduce them to the ways in which they can grow their businesses through the quick, efficient payment automation offered by PayProp."

"NARPM is excited to partner with PayProp and looks forward to an active and growing relationship in 2023 as PayProp shares its insight and expertise with membership," shares NARPM CEO Gail Phillips.

Through national, state, and local conferences and events, NARPM provides its members with best practices and resources necessary for them to grow their businesses efficiently and ethically. PayProp will support NARPM at these events with educational speaking engagements and webinars to provide insight on how rental payment automation and reconciliation can streamline property management. Together, PayProp and NARPM share a commitment to helping NARPM's more than 6,000 members better handle the unique problems and challenges of managing single-family rental properties.

PayProp's partnership with NARPM comes as it completes its fifth year of operation in North America. PayProp has been active in Ontario, Canada since 2018 and in Florida since 2019. The company subsequently expanded to serve the Texas and Georgia markets, and in late 2022, Illinois. PayProp was founded in 2004 in South Africa and expanded in 2015 to the UK. PayProp processes $2.2bn in rental payments annually from over 2,300 global active property management firms.

A PropTech Pioneer

Payment automation with the PayProp platform enables property managers and broker/owners to spend more time focusing on business development and managing exponentially more doors in less time. The platform saves property managers the hassle of manual payment administration by automatically sending invoices, reconciling incoming payments , calculating management fees, and paying owners and contractors – all on the same day the rent comes in.

In addition to the NARPM partnership, PayProp is a global Approved Supplier for RE/MAX agents, a leading American and international real estate brand. Through this alliance, more than 130,000 RE/MAX agents now have access to PayProp's payment automation platform.

About PayProp

PayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the real estate sector. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payment for the property management industry, and today serves a larger and diverse customer base of property professionals. The platform set the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance. PayProp has operations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and South Africa.

Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Market Report for insights on the single-family rental market.

